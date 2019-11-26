Just In
- 12 min ago 10 Myths Related To Relationships And Love That You Need To Stop Believing
-
- 54 min ago Ranveer Singh And Rani Mukerji Flaunt Similar Floral Patterned Outfits And We Love It
- 1 hr ago Health Horoscope 2020 For 12 Zodiac Signs
- 1 hr ago Bollywood Divas-Approved Four Adorably Cute Hairstyle Ideas To Flaunt This Winter
Don't Miss
- Finance 7 New Changes To Insurance Plans That Become Effect From 1 December
- Technology Samsung Galaxy S11+ With Exynos 9830 Spotted on Geekbench Listing
- Movies Is Kriti Sanon Affected By Comparisons Between 'Panipat' And 'Bajirao Mastani'? Actress Opens Up
- Sports WWE Monday Night Raw results with highlights: November 25, 2019
- Automobiles Honda City 2020: India Launch Date, Price, Specifications, Features, Mileage & Other Details
- News JNU panel recommends 50% rollback of fees, 25% extra for BPL students
- Travel 8 Traditional Dishes That Are Synonymous With North India
- Education Explore CAT Exam Analysis 2019 For Both Slot 1 And 2
Bhumi Pednekar And Aditi Rao Hydari’s Dazzling Outfits Are Perfect For Disco Nights
Casual get-togethers and weekend parties are fine but when you go to a disco night, you definitely want to make sure that your party outfit is stylish and glamourous enough to make you stand out even in dim mood lights. So, are you planning on selecting the perfect outfit for disco night? If yes, your favourite Bollywood divas are here to inspire you with their dazzling outfits.
So, this time, if you are looking for some ravishing dresses for upcoming disco night, take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's printed green mini dress and Aditi Rao Hydari's one-shoulder bodycon dress, which will help you steal all the limelight. So, let's take a close look at their outfits and decode it.
Bhumi Pednekar's Printed Green Mini Dress
Bhumi Pednekar flaunted a full loose cuff-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline green mini dress on her latest Instagram feed. Her attire came from Forever Unique label. Styled by Mohit Rai, her dress was accentuated by intricate dark green-hued floral embroidery. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress completed her look with a pair of metallic heels by Stella. She simply accessorised her look with rings from label Accessorize India. Bhumi left her side-parted highlighted layered tresses loose and sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, mascara, and nudish-pink lip shade rounded out her look.
Aditi Rao Hydari's One-shoulder Bodycon Dress
Aditi Rao Hydari donned a one-shoulder black bodycon dress, which came from brand AJIO. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, her dress was enhanced by multi-hued sparkling spray paints. The Padmaavat actress completed her look with a pair of ankle-length criss-cross black heels. She upped her look with gold-toned drop earrings and rings. Aditi pulled back her mid-parted messy tresses into a beautiful hairdo. Minimal base and sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, golden-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and dark red lip tint spruced up her look.
We absolutely loved both the outfits and found the dresses perfect for the upcoming rocking disco parties. What do you think about their outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Bhumi Pednekar, Aditi Rao Hydari