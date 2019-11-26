Bhumi Pednekar And Aditi Rao Hydari’s Dazzling Outfits Are Perfect For Disco Nights Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Casual get-togethers and weekend parties are fine but when you go to a disco night, you definitely want to make sure that your party outfit is stylish and glamourous enough to make you stand out even in dim mood lights. So, are you planning on selecting the perfect outfit for disco night? If yes, your favourite Bollywood divas are here to inspire you with their dazzling outfits.

So, this time, if you are looking for some ravishing dresses for upcoming disco night, take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's printed green mini dress and Aditi Rao Hydari's one-shoulder bodycon dress, which will help you steal all the limelight. So, let's take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Bhumi Pednekar's Printed Green Mini Dress

Bhumi Pednekar flaunted a full loose cuff-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline green mini dress on her latest Instagram feed. Her attire came from Forever Unique label. Styled by Mohit Rai, her dress was accentuated by intricate dark green-hued floral embroidery. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress completed her look with a pair of metallic heels by Stella. She simply accessorised her look with rings from label Accessorize India. Bhumi left her side-parted highlighted layered tresses loose and sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, mascara, and nudish-pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari's One-shoulder Bodycon Dress

Aditi Rao Hydari donned a one-shoulder black bodycon dress, which came from brand AJIO. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, her dress was enhanced by multi-hued sparkling spray paints. The Padmaavat actress completed her look with a pair of ankle-length criss-cross black heels. She upped her look with gold-toned drop earrings and rings. Aditi pulled back her mid-parted messy tresses into a beautiful hairdo. Minimal base and sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, golden-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and dark red lip tint spruced up her look.

We absolutely loved both the outfits and found the dresses perfect for the upcoming rocking disco parties. What do you think about their outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Bhumi Pednekar, Aditi Rao Hydari