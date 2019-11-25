Just In
Bhumi Pednekar And Dia Mirza's Saris Are What You Would Want To Have In Your Wardrobe
Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza recently made heads turn with their saris. They both wore saris by Manish Malhotra and gave us sari goals. However, while one went for vibrant number, the other surprised us with matte hue. So, let's take a look at their saris.
Bhumi Pednekar's Raspberry Sari
Bhumi Pednekar's raspberry orange sari absolutely caught our attention. With this sari, the Bala actress gave us ultimate formal party wear goals. It was a plain-hued number that was beautifully textured with glittering details. We loved the variation of shades in her sari and she teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse. Apart from her sari, we also liked her nature-inspired jewellery that included chic earrings and a statement ring. The makeup was enhanced by matte pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The messy middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.
Dia Mirza's Black Sari
Dia Mirza looked elegant in her sari that was by dipped in black hue. It was a matte black sari and seemed ideal for events and other such occasions. The sari was accentuated by intricate golden border that added to the level of contrast. She teamed her sari with a plain black sleeveless blouse and notched up her look with gemstone earrings and complementing ring, which was also by Manish Malhotra. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, pink eye shadow, and subtle kohl. The sleek long tresses wrapped up her look.
So, whose sari look did you like more? Let us know that.