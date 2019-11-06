Just In
Bhumi Pednekar's Sporty Pantsuit Or Malaika Arora's Sassy Separates, Whose Style Did You Like More
Bhumi Pednekar and Malaika Arora wore pantsuits and separates recently. While one went for a sporty style, the other impressed us with sassy look. We loved both the outfits and the two divas slayed it in style. So, let's talk about Bhumi Pednekar and Malaika Arora's outfits, which caught our attention.
Bhumi Pednekar's Sporty Pantsuit
Bhumi Pednekar not only gave a sporty spin to her pantsuit but also played with contrasts. She wore a corduroy pink pantsuit and colour-blocked it with a bright orange Adidas tee. It was a vibrant number and seemed comfy and fuss-free. The Saandh Ki Aankh actress paired her ensemble with pencil heels and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Bhumi Pednekar's attire seemed ideal for almost all the occasions.
Malaika Arora's Sassy Separates
Malaika Arora wore a pantsuit recently for an interview and she looked fabulous. The actress wore an ensemble by Tako Mekvabidze. It was a satin number and we particularly loved her cropped bodice that was marked by oversized collar and an overlapping detail. The matching pants were straight-fit. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she spruced up her look with light jewellery from Viange. Her makeup was accentuated by highlighted pink cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The long middle-parted tresses completed Malaika Arora's look. It was a party-perfect number.
So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.