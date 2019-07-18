Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: The Actress Who Makes Us Think About The Fashion Of Rural India Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Dressed in a Gauri & Nainika's exaggerated-sleeved little black dress, Bhumi Pednekar finally made her debut Koffee With Karan appearance. This was the season 6 of the famous talk show hosted by Karan Johar and she was joined by Rajkummar Rao - the actor, whom she auditioned, when she worked as an assistant casting director at YRF (Yash Raj Films). Bhumi revealed that Rajkummar was 'thik-thak' at the audition but she also confessed that she's dying to play a rich character on-screen.

At that moment, we realised that Bhumi Pednekar has actually never played the role of an urban woman with lots of bucks and a wardrobe full of trendy clothes. Be it in her debut movie or the Netflix series, she has, so far, portrayed the role of small town/rural women. In fact, back in 2015, here was the debutant, who gained weight for her first film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and for a change, we had an overweight woman as the lead character in the mainstream Hindi cinema. With her weight gain journey, she brought in a fresh perspective as not many scripts are written for the plus-size women. However, not only Bhumi's weight gain journey and acting prowess caught the attention, but she really looked like the ordinary unglamorous lady, whose fashion is unaffected by the modern influence.

Bhumi Pednekar's bridal outfit in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, was not at all minimal. She looked like a village bride in the bright red wedding attire and the characteristic red veil accentuated by golden tassels covered her head. She wore a heavy garland, a nath, and a maang-tikka. The make-up was loud with a bold maroon lip shade and chandan bindi that covered her forehead. So, yes she was the traditional village bride in the movie. Even Bhumi's saris in the movie were conservatively draped with half-sleeved blouses. Costume designer, Darshan Jalan played with colour-palette and contrasts but the patterns on the saris were so typical of the Indian villages (if we have to stereotype it a bit). Bhumi Pednekar's full-sleeved sweaters and heavy shawls, which she teamed with saris, made her look more like a lady from an unassuming village.

For her second movie, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhumi's co-star was Akshay Kumar. She took a one year break and lost around 32 kgs in 4 months for the movie. Much like her debut movie, in this movie too, she brought out the small town fashion sensibilities with her outfits. However, in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhumi's outfits were a little more modern. Yes, her bridal outfit in the movie was red but this time, her attire was a sharara and the make-up was lighter than in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She wore suits and kurtis in the movie, which were plain-hued and the patterns were more contemporary and subtle.

After Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi Pednekar, once again did a movie with Ayushmaan Khurrana and the movie was Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. By now, we felt Bhumi was more inclined towards the movies, which talked about social and cultural causes. For this movie, Bhumi Pednekar mostly donned salwar suits. And her suits in the movie were understated and simple. Her outfits for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan were between earthy hues and pastel shades.

In the Netflix series, Lust Stories too, Bhumi Pednekar went absolutely de-glam. She played the character of a domestic help, who is sexually involved with her employer's son, Ajay (Neil Bhoopalam). Apart from her acting skills, Bhumi brought life to her character with her ordinary salwar kameez and the dupatta tied around her waist.

Post Lust Stories, Bhumi bagged a role in Sonchiriya. The movie released this March and the actress maintained her rural lady avatar but this time, she played the role of a fierce woman. With an air rifle in her hand, Bhumi Pednekar looked absolutely ordinary sans the makeup. Her saris were brightly-hued and intricately-printed. There were a lot of colour-blocks and her pallu was tucked, which added to the comfortable and fuss-free touch.

In Saand Ki Aankh too, which also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead, Bhumi Pednekar is the lady with the gun. The movie is based on the true story and Bhumi will be seen playing the role of sharpshooter, Prakashi Tomar. The movie will release in October this year but we already have an idea about Bhumi Pednekar's costumes. Her costumes in the movies are very similar to those donned by old women of Uttar Pradesh. The pairing of shirt and ghagra with a light long dupatta covering the head made us reminiscent of the traditional village ladies of the country, who are uninfluenced by modern fashion aesthetics. The earthy to dark-hued attires and contrasting vibrant dupattas added a depth to her character.

Well, on her birthday, we are glad Bhumi Pednekar has so far, chosen to play the characters, which come from the small towns of India. With her on-screen characters and costumes, she has shown the bucolic side of the country. And high time, we needed a break from candyfloss and a dose of ordinary fashion. Happy Birthday, Bhumi Pednekar.

FilmiBeat - Pics Credit