Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, And Other Divas Have Trendy Party Wear Ideas For This Weekend

Come Friday and we are already thinking about partying and slipping into the best outfits. So, if you are looking for some trendy attire, we have suggestions for you. From Ananya Panday to Bhumi Pednekar, these Bollywood divas impressed us with their fashion game recently. Take a look for some stunning fashion goals.

Ananya Panday Pati Patni Aur Woh actress, Ananya Panday was spotted in the city in sassy separates. The actress wore a white-hued graphic crop top that was half-sleeved and paired it with heart motifs printed overlapping skirt. She looked sassy and we felt it was a fun party wear. The actress also teamed it with light pink sandals. She spruced up her look with pink lip shade and soft kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Nora Fatehi About last night, Nora Fatehi wore a little blue dress that was strapless with puffy sleeves. It was a wrinkled number with a subtle slit in the front. She teamed her attire with glittering silver sandals and notched up her look with dazzling hoops. The makeup was dewy with light pink lip shade. The long curly tresses wrapped up her avatar. This time, Nora Fatehi failed to impress us. Fatima Sana Shaikh Fatima Sana Shaikh was spotted at an event and she looked simply stunning in her pink dress that was halter-necked. It was an elegant number, which she paired with complementing pink heels. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Fatima accessorised her look with metallic earrings. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Swara Bhasker Swara Bhasker was papped last night. She was seen in a white top and blue denims but it was her exquisitely patterned blazer that caught our attention. She surely gave us a winter party wear goal and we also liked her yellow pumps. While her curly tresses seemed fine, we didn't like her heavy makeup that was highlighted by glossy maroon lip shade. Nushrat Bharucha Nushrat Bharucha looked classy in her black dress. The actress wore a one-shouldered dress that featured a side slit and she also flaunted her minaudière that was attached to the metallic belt. She wore black strappy sandals and her makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones and matte lip shade. The side-swept sleek tresses completed her look. Bhumi Pednekar Bala actress, Bhumi Pednekar wore separates, which consisted of a shimmering pink and silver crop blouse and high-waist denims. She paired her attire with sandals and the makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and nude tones. The highlighted middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. Bhumi looked good and kept her look minimal.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.