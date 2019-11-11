Airport Diaries: Jacqueline Fernandez, Parineeti Chopra And Aditi Rao Hydari Slay In Casuals

Jacqueline Fernandez In A Black Top, Trousers And Printed Jacket Jacqueline Fernandez sported a round-collar plunging neckline simple black tucked-in top. She paired it with casual ankle-length matching trousers, which featured white stripes at the side of both legs. She topped off her ensemble with a pulled back sleeved open front jacket, which was accentuated by black patterns and two side pockets. The actress completed her look with polished black ankle-length shoes. She accessorised her look with silver-toned rings, bracelet, and a wrist band. Jacqueline painted her nails with silver lacquer and also carried a red handbag. She sharply contoured her face and jawline; pointed brows and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Jacqueline Fernandez left her side-parted wavy tresses loose and the black reflectors added a style quotient to her look.

Parineeti Chopra In A Neon Peach Pantsuit Parineeti Chopra looked professional and sophisticated in a neon peach colour pantsuit. Her pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel crop blazer, which she layered over a sweetheart neckline plain white tucked-in top. The actress completed her look with high-waist matching ankle-length pants and a pair of white sports shoes. The actress ditched all accessories and upped her look with just a light chain neckpiece. She also carried a yellow-white handbag. Slight contouring marked by pink lip shade spruced up her look. Parineeti Chopra left her shoulder-length tresses loose. The orange framed black sunglasses added a funky quotient to her look.