Just In
- 21 min ago Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: Know Date, History And Significance Of Guru Nanak Dev's Prakash Parv
-
- 59 min ago No Shave November Special: How To Clean Your Beard The Right Way
- 1 hr ago Tamannaah Bhatia And Rasika Dugal’s Fashionable Outfits Will Turn Your Party Mode On
- 3 hrs ago National Education Day 2019: Lesser Known Facts About Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Tata Nexon EV To Make Its Debut On December 16 Ahead Of Launch In India
- Technology OnePlus Builds A Piano Using 17 OnePlus 7T Pro Smartphones
- Sports Actor Ranveer Singh hailed by Kapil Dev, Sanjay Manjrekar as he perfects 'Natraj Shot' for the upcoming film '83'
- Travel 5 Things To Do In Goa While You Attend The 50th International Film Festival Of India In 2019
- Movies Vishal Opines 'Action' Might Collect More In Telugu Than Tamil!
- News What is Chowkidar Chor Hai? Do you know where the word came from?
- Finance HDFC AMC Shares Climb To New All-Time High On Inclusion In MSCI Index
- Education National Education Day: Why It Is Celebrated On Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Birthday
Airport Diaries: Jacqueline Fernandez, Parineeti Chopra And Aditi Rao Hydari Slay In Casuals
Bollywood divas have shown us how to slay even casual outfits in style with their airport looks. Each day, some or the other celebrities are spotted at the airport, turning heads with their stunning looks. And the recent ones who caught our attention were Jacqueline Fernandez, Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari. The actresses were seen sporting casual yet stylish outfits as they got snapped. So, let us take a close look at their attire and decode them.
Jacqueline Fernandez In A Black Top, Trousers And Printed Jacket
Jacqueline Fernandez sported a round-collar plunging neckline simple black tucked-in top. She paired it with casual ankle-length matching trousers, which featured white stripes at the side of both legs. She topped off her ensemble with a pulled back sleeved open front jacket, which was accentuated by black patterns and two side pockets. The actress completed her look with polished black ankle-length shoes.
She accessorised her look with silver-toned rings, bracelet, and a wrist band. Jacqueline painted her nails with silver lacquer and also carried a red handbag. She sharply contoured her face and jawline; pointed brows and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Jacqueline Fernandez left her side-parted wavy tresses loose and the black reflectors added a style quotient to her look.
Parineeti Chopra In A Neon Peach Pantsuit
Parineeti Chopra looked professional and sophisticated in a neon peach colour pantsuit. Her pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel crop blazer, which she layered over a sweetheart neckline plain white tucked-in top. The actress completed her look with high-waist matching ankle-length pants and a pair of white sports shoes.
The actress ditched all accessories and upped her look with just a light chain neckpiece. She also carried a yellow-white handbag. Slight contouring marked by pink lip shade spruced up her look. Parineeti Chopra left her shoulder-length tresses loose. The orange framed black sunglasses added a funky quotient to her look.
Aditi Rao Hydari In A Black Hoodie And Shorts
Aditi Rao Hydari was snapped at the airport flaunting a three-fourth sleeved black sports hoodie, which featured the name and logo of the brand Adidas. She teamed it up with plain black shorts. The actress completed her look with white sports shoes.
Ditching all the accessories, she carried a big black handbag. Aditi let loose her wavy tresses and upped her look with soft contouring marked by filled brows, and pink lip shade. The black reflectors added a cool quotient to her look.
So, what are your thoughts on their airport looks? Do let us know in the comment section.