ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airport Diaries: Jacqueline Fernandez, Parineeti Chopra And Aditi Rao Hydari Slay In Casuals

    By
    |

    Bollywood divas have shown us how to slay even casual outfits in style with their airport looks. Each day, some or the other celebrities are spotted at the airport, turning heads with their stunning looks. And the recent ones who caught our attention were Jacqueline Fernandez, Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari. The actresses were seen sporting casual yet stylish outfits as they got snapped. So, let us take a close look at their attire and decode them.

    Array

    Jacqueline Fernandez In A Black Top, Trousers And Printed Jacket

    Jacqueline Fernandez sported a round-collar plunging neckline simple black tucked-in top. She paired it with casual ankle-length matching trousers, which featured white stripes at the side of both legs. She topped off her ensemble with a pulled back sleeved open front jacket, which was accentuated by black patterns and two side pockets. The actress completed her look with polished black ankle-length shoes.

    She accessorised her look with silver-toned rings, bracelet, and a wrist band. Jacqueline painted her nails with silver lacquer and also carried a red handbag. She sharply contoured her face and jawline; pointed brows and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Jacqueline Fernandez left her side-parted wavy tresses loose and the black reflectors added a style quotient to her look.

    Array

    Parineeti Chopra In A Neon Peach Pantsuit

    Parineeti Chopra looked professional and sophisticated in a neon peach colour pantsuit. Her pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel crop blazer, which she layered over a sweetheart neckline plain white tucked-in top. The actress completed her look with high-waist matching ankle-length pants and a pair of white sports shoes.

    The actress ditched all accessories and upped her look with just a light chain neckpiece. She also carried a yellow-white handbag. Slight contouring marked by pink lip shade spruced up her look. Parineeti Chopra left her shoulder-length tresses loose. The orange framed black sunglasses added a funky quotient to her look.

    Array

    Aditi Rao Hydari In A Black Hoodie And Shorts

    Aditi Rao Hydari was snapped at the airport flaunting a three-fourth sleeved black sports hoodie, which featured the name and logo of the brand Adidas. She teamed it up with plain black shorts. The actress completed her look with white sports shoes.

    Ditching all the accessories, she carried a big black handbag. Aditi let loose her wavy tresses and upped her look with soft contouring marked by filled brows, and pink lip shade. The black reflectors added a cool quotient to her look.

    So, what are your thoughts on their airport looks? Do let us know in the comment section.

    More JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ News

    Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 16:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 11, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue