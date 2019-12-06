Kiara Advani Makes A Strong Case For Patiala Suit And Sneakers In Her Latest Song Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz is all set to hit the theatres this month. After the release of the poster and the party anthem titled Chandigarh Mein, the makers of the film have dropped another track, which is a re-created wedding song titled, Sauda Khara Khara. The song not only gave wedding vibes with bhangra dance and music but also with Kiara Advani's cool punjabi attire. So, let us take a close look at her outfit, which gave punjabi wedding fashion goals.

So, for the song, Kiara Advani wore a cut-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline light-hued short kurti, which was accentuated by round golden dots pattern. She teamed her kurti with a shimmering yellow Patiala salwar. The actress completed her look with light pink-hued sneakers, which we thought was not only comfy but also a cool fashion goal. With this combination, Kiara Advani made a srong case for ethnic wear and sneakers pairing. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned funky earrings and contrasting sky-blue bangles.

On the makeup front, filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. She donned a pink turban, which gave proper punjabi feel. The yellow-hued reflectors added cool quotient to her look.

We really liked Kiara Advani's attire and this is absolutely how every woman who wants to do bhangra should dress for their friend's wedding. What do you think about her look? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Zee Music Company