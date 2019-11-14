Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, And Other Divas Woo Us With Their Red Carpet-perfect Fashion Statements Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

So, a number of B-town divas graced the GlobalSpa Magazine Fit & Fab awards. From Malaika Arora to Kiara Advani, the divas were dressed to perfection in their fabulous outfits. So, let us review their outfits and find out, who looked the best. Take a look.

Malaika Arora Malaika Arora wore an H&M x Giambattista Valli dress that was dipped in rich red hue and featured ruffled and asymmetrical accents. The dress was accentuated by plunging neckline and featured a cinched waist. Apart from her red dress, we also loved her delicate neckpiece, which was from H Craft Fine Jewellery. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Malaika paired her dress with textured sandals from Louboutin. She upped her look with wine-red lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Sophie Choudry Sophie Choudry looked stylish and sassy in her Swapnil Shinde dress for the occasion. Her satin duchess high slit gown came with a detachable metallic corset. Her dress was splashed in the ivory hue and she looked stunning as always. Sophie was styled by Tanima Khosla and she paired it with glittering sandals. The diva accessorised her look with chic rings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The wavy tresses completed her glamourous look. Waluscha De Sousa Waluscha De Sousa kept it glam in a Shantanu and Nikhil gown that was accentuated by metallic and textured accents. Her gown was enhanced by sheer bodice and a plunging neckline. It was a belted number with a ruffled drape. Styled by Anjali Singh Shekhawat, she wore delicate star-shaped rings and complementing earrings by A.S Motiwala Fine Jewellery to up her look. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, impeccable kohl, and magenta pink lip shade. The neat high bun rounded out her avatar. Divya Khosla Kumar Divya Khosla Kumar's fashion statement was a bit different from others. The actress, producer, and director wore separates that consisted of a sleeveless blouse and structured skirt. Her attire was ivory-hued and enhanced by black-toned patterns. Divya Khosla also draped a black jacket and she paired her attire with black bondage sandals by Jimmy Choo. She accessorised her look with delicate neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her look. Kiara Advani Kiara Advani wore a glittering gown by Nicolas Jebran. Her gown was marked by a deep neckline and featured an overlapping accent and thigh-high slit. It was a full-sleeved number and she teamed her attire with equally shimmering Louboutin pumps. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the makeup was enhanced by contoured pink cheekbones, muted pink lip shade, and orange eye shadow. The middle-parted long wavy tresses wrapped up her look.

According to us, it was Malaika Arora who looked the best. So, who do you think look the best? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Photo Credits: Malaika Arora's Instagram/Sophie Choudry's Instagram/Waluscha De Sousa's Instagram/Divya Khosla Kumar's Instagram/Kiara Advani's Instagram