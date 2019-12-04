Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: The Ultimate Beauty Looks That Won The Red Carpet Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

The Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards 2019 were held in the dazzling city of Mumbai last night with all the big stars in attendance. Bollywood divas from Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani graced the red carpet looking absolutely glamorous and stylish.

It was a night that witnessed the celebrities pulling off some amazing and awe-aspiring looks. So, we present to you the best beauty from the glistening awards. Take a look!

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma went for a very smart and poised. Her make-up look was not very dramatic but a laid back one the highlighter on the high points of her face adding a sheen to her look. Her eye look was the casual brown smokey eye that was paired with a nude lip shade only a shade or two darker than her skin tone.

What won us over was her hairstyle. Her smooth and shiny hair was side-parted at the front and set impeccably. A single wave was added to her short hair that was rested over on her back. This was a look that is perfect for any formal occasion.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani wore a sheer long dress with yellow flower-like design all over. She paired this attire with a glossy and light make-up look. Her base was dewy and fresh and the eyebrows were filled-in thoroughly. The eye look was the classic black smokey eye with a few nice coats of mascara on her eyelashes. The silver eyeshadow on the inner corner of her eyes and the white liner on her lower waterline made her eyes pop out. We loved her lip shade Which was a glossy brown.

Talking about her hairstyle, it was messy loose waves left open that gave her entire look a wild touch.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam went for a fun formal look for the awards. She charmed us with both her make-up and her hairstyle. Her heavily kohled eyes were the main star of her look. If you take a closer look at her eyes, you would notice she has brightened up her eyelids with some beige eyeshadow. The precisely lined upper and lower waterline gave definition to her eyes. And the black eyeshadow smudged on her upper and lower lash line added the wow factor to her look. She balanced the intense eye look with a nude beige lip shade.

Her short shoulder-length hair was aide-parted and curled in classic loose waves that framed her face from one side and sizzled up this look.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey looked young and fresh in the famous wet make-up look. The base make-up was dewy and luminous with a soft blush and highlighter providing a natural glow to her face. Keeping the eyes simple by a glittering pink eyeshadow all over her lid, she enhanced the wet factor of the look by adding a juicy lip shade to her lips.

Keeping with the theme, she went for a wet hairdo as well. The middle-parted tresses were kept at the back. This look does remind of Kim Kardashian's wet Met Gala look that took the internet by frenzy.

Maliaka Arora

Maliaka Arora looked charming in her look. She went for a carrot orange and golden make-up look that went pretty well with her glistening golden dress. We loved the combination of the golden eyeshadow with the dewy orange lip shade. The thinly lined eyeliner with a nice coat of mascara balanced the intensity of her lip shade. Her eyebrows were filled-in and her cheekbones sculpted. She kept the hairdo basic with a high ponytail.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty chose to play with the shades of pink for the event. She wore a hot pink attire which she paired with a subtle and glittery pink make-up look. Her eye make-up done with dual textures of the pink colour with the metallic pink eyeshadow applied on top of the matte pink. Her lips were also stained in a subtle shade of pink. The blush on the apples of her cheeks pulled the completed the whole look and the highlight added the much-needed glow. We sure did love this simple and elegant look.

Malavika Mohanan

As usual, Malavika Mohanan took our breath away with her boss-lady look. She went for a bronzed and nude make-up look. Her base make-up was rich and well-bronzed that made the subtle blush and the blinding highlighter pop up even more. Her eye look was simple with a golden shadow applied all over her lid, the inner corner of her eyes and her lower lash line. The brown eyeshadow smudged on the lower lash line and tighlining the eyes helped define them. She finished off the look with a matte nude brown lipstick.

Her hair was styled in classic loose waves that made the look elegant and fierce.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh impressed us with her monochromatic make-up look. She used a subtle pink colour that complimented the beige colour of her stunning attire to create the look. Keeping the base dewy and highlighted, her make-up artist, Salim Sayyed really let the pink colour shine. Her eye make-up was quick and easy with pink eyeshadow applied all over her lid. Her upper lash line was lined with a light black eyeshadow and her eyelashes were coated in a nice coat of mascara. The defined and filled-in eyebrows completed the eye look. The make-up look was rounded off with a pink lip shade that looks stunning.

While her make-up was gorgeous, you can't miss her hairstyle. It was a messy low bun. But, what made this hairstyle interesting are two thin braids that ran from the front to the back of her head where they joined the bun. A few curled strands of her hair framed her face and added a wild touch to the look.

That's all, folks! These were what we felt were the best beauty looks from the Filmfare awards held last night. There are many gems in there that you can take cues from. Do tell us in the comment section below which look was your favourite.