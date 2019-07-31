On Kiara Advani's Birthday, Her Top Five Showstopper Moments Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kiara Advani can be safely called a star on the rise. Her acting prowess in Netflix series, Lust Stories and now, Kabir Singh has earned her recognition. The diva is slowly gaining popularity and she is one of the rare celebs, who steals the headlines for her fashion sense too. Kiara Advani is quite popular as a showstopper too. Recently, she was seen at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019, where she walked down the ramp for Amit Aggarwal. She looked flawless. So, on her birthday, let's celebrate her showstopper moments.

Amit Aggarwal's Showstopper

Kiara Advani's latest showstopping experience was just a week ago. The Kabir Singh actress sashayed down the ramp for Amit Aggarwal, who opened the India Couture Week 2019 this time. She looked gorgeous in her red-hot ensemble and gave us bridal wear goals. Her red lehenga came from designer's 'Lumen' collection. The lehenga was accentuated by handmade, three-dimensional embroideries at different angles. Her applique pallu drape was rather interesting and Kiara Advani upped her bridal look with an emerald, diamond, and gemstone neckpiece, which came from Narayan Jewellers. The makeup was nude-toned and fresh, and the puffed hairdo gave a wet effect. Kiara was a sight to behold.

Shyamal And Bhumika's Showstopper

Last year too, Kiara Advani walked down the ramp at the FDCI India Couture Week. But At India Couture Week 2018, she set the ramp ablaze for Shyamal & Bhumika. The actress looked lovely in her green separates, which came from their collection, 'Muse of Mirrors'. Her seafoam attire consisted of a blouse and voluminous skirt. The blouse was enhanced by sheer sleeves and the skirt was adorned with rich floral accents and featured meticulous threadwork. She accessorised her look with a gold kundan choker from RK Jewellers. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Manish Malhotra's Showstopper

This time, she shared the ramp with Kartik Aaryan. Dipped in a pristine ivory hue, Kiara's kalidaar ensemble featured bell sleeves and she paired her kurta with cigarette pants. Her attire was beautifully embellished and she teamed her attire with complementing heels. The makeup was dewy with a bold maroon lip shade and smoky kohl with a silver eye shadow. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Julie by Julie Shah Showstopper

Kiara Advani has also walked down the ramp for Julie by Julie Shah at Lakme Fashion Week 2018. She wore separates and her attire comprised a black embellished bustier and a black-hued voluminous skirt that was adorned with rich red floral accents. It was a hand-embroidered number and with this attire, the designer redefined capes. Kiara accessorised her look with chic earrings. She stepped up her look with a heavy braid and the makeup was nude-toned.

Vikram Phadnis' Showstopper

Kiara Advani also graced the ramp for Vikram Phadnis at the India Beach Fashion Week. The actress wore a heavy bridal lehenga that was meticulously embellished and she draped a light embroidered dupatta to up her look. Her jewellery was elaborate with a layered neckpiece, a heavy nose ring, and a maang-tikka. The makeup was dewy with a subtle red-toned lip shade. The neat completed bun rounded out her avatar.

Happy birthday, Kiara Advani!