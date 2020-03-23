Kiara Advani’s Jumpsuit Is What Every Denim Lover Must Have In Their Fashion Wardrobe

ENGLISH

    Source- Instagram

    Bollywood actress Kiara Advani marked her debut with 2016 film Fugly but she got good fame and recognition with 2019 film Kabir Singh, where she portrayed the role of an innocent girl Preeti. Since then, the diva has been clearly climbing the ladder of success. On the fashion front too, the Good Newwz actress has highly impressed us. Recently, Kiara turned cover star for Cosmopolitan India's March Issue and stunned us with her gorgeous photoshoot in denims. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    Presenting the Cosmopolitan India March issue with our coverstar, the fabulous Kiara Advani (@kiaraaliaadvani )✨ . Editor: Nandini Bhalla (@nandinibhalla) Styling: Zunaili Malik (@zunailimalik) Photographer: Taras Taraporvala (@taras84) at Inega Model Management (@inega.in) Hair: Hiral Bhatia (@bbhiral) Makeup: Lekha Gupta (@makeupbylekha) Location Courtesy: Cottons and Satins (@cottonsandsatins) Production: Anomaly Production (@anomalyproduction) Fashion Assistant: Humaira Lakdawala (@humairalakdawala) and Saloni Kohli (@salonikohli_00) Actor’s Publicist: Sanchita Trivedi (@sanchitatrivedi) (@idhyahmedia) Kiara is wearing: jumpsuit, belt and hoops, all Label Ritu Kumar (@labelritukumar) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #cosmo #cosmopolitanindia #onlyincosmo #kiaraadvani

    So, for the covershoot, Kiara Advani sported a half-sleeved classic-collar light-blue hued denim jumpsuit that had plunging-neckline. The brown-hued printed belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Her body-hugging denim attire was accentuated by flour pockets- two on the bodice and two below the belt. The Laxmmi Bomb actress accessorised her look with a pair of hoops. Kiara's jumpsuit, belt and hoops came from the label Ritu Kumar.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress slightly contoured and sharply highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade elevated her look. We absolutely liked how Kiara slightly curled her tresses, which of course enhanced her look.

    So, what do you think about her denim suit? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
