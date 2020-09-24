Sophie Choudry Is A Stunner And Her Gorgeous Pictures In Her Latest Pastel Lehenga Saree Is Proof! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood singer Sophie Choudry has totally impressed us with her great fashion sense. From ethnic to western, she has been flaunting her stylish looks by posting her sizzling pictures in fashionable outfits on her Instagram feed. And her recent pictures are what we absolutely fell in love with. Lately, Sophie got dressed in a pastel-hued lehenga saree and was all out there raising temperature. Her tulle saree seemed perfect for the upcoming wedding reception occasion. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it.

So, Sophie Choudry was decked up in a pastel-hued tulle lehenga saree, which came from the label Cherie D. Her ensemble was accentuated by 3D floral appliqués, delicately embellished with coloured pearls, sequins, and crystals. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with an off-shoulder pristine-white blouse that featured mini scallop design and a new frayed organza detailing. The diva went jewellery-free and instead upped her look with pastel-pink nail paint.

On the makeup front, with minimal base, Sophie sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. She left her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses loose and looked gorgeous.

We really liked this lehenga saree of Sophie Choudry and she looked fabulous in it. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sophie Choudry