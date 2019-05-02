Priyanka Chopra Jonas Proves That She Is A Global Style Icon With This Number Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is unstoppable when it comes to her acting prowess and also her fashion sensibility. The actress has been making statements with her outfits and her latest ensemble was a proof that she is rightfully so, a global style icon. Priyanka, who is on the Benefit Committee of Met Gala 2019, attended the Billboard Music Awards with Nick Jonas, and looked super stylish.

She wore a gown by Zuhair Murad- the Lebanon-based designer, who has become one of the favourites of the Indian celebs. The gown was unorthodox and towards the bold side. It featured the slim-fitted raglan sleeves and was deep-necked. The ivory gown had an overlapping detail and was detailed with a deep front slit. Priyanka's attire was stunningly embellished and had a whiff of metallic touch.

The diva gave it an old-fashioned touch by meticulously pairing her ensemble with a pearl neckpiece that came from Tiffany & Co. She also wore tiny hoop earrings and chic rings. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and light kohl. The side-swept tresses went well with her look. Priyanka definitely upped her fashion quotient and we can't wait to see what she will be wearing at the upcoming Met Gala.