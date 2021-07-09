Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Launch: Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari And Other Contestants In Their Fashionable Best

Nikki Tamboli In A Black Asymmetrical Dress Nikki Tamboli arrived at the launch event dressed in a one-sleeve black blazer dress, which featured overlap detailing and asymmetrical hem. The black leather broad corset belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She teamed her dress with a pair of black heels and upped her look with silver-toned rings and maroon nail paint. Nikki let loose her side-parted blonde tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Divyanka Tripathi In A Black A-Line Dress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya too opted for a black dress and looked gorgeous in it. It was a sleeveless keyhole-neckline A-line mini dress, which was intricately embroidered with golden thread on the bodice. The tassels, falling on her shoulders, added to the stylish quotient. She teamed her dress with fishnet black high heels and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and bright red lipstick. Divyanka let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses.

Shweta Tiwari In A White Printed Pantsuit Shweta Tiwari sported a white quirky pantsuit and looked super stylish in it. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved one-buttoned blazer and high-waist pants. The multi-colour quirky prints on her pantsuit looked very interesting and eye-catching. She layered her blazer with a white bralette top and completed her look with chic mustard-yellow heels. Shweta accessorised her look with multiple chain neckpieces and rings. She let loose her side-parted sleek tresses and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, oodles of mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and nude-pink lipstick.

Aastha Gill In White Co-ords With Sheer Cover-up Aastha Gill donned white co-ords, which consisted of a sleeveless crop top and a high-waist mini skirt. What added style to her look was the pastel pink cover-up that featured exaggerated puffy sleeves, polka dot prints, and neck tie-ups. She teamed her lovely dress with white sneakers and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, oodles of highlighter on cheeks, and pink lipstick. Aastha let loose her highlighted curled locks and looked pretty.

Anushka Sen In Sequin Black Skirt And Top Anushka Sen sparkled in a strappy black sequin top, which she teamed with a high-waist greyish black sequin skirt. Her mini A-line skirt featured chain closure on the front and side pockets, detailed with white stones. Her stylish long heel boots were the most highlighting part of her complete look. She notched up her look with a black palm-covered band, a wrist-piece, silver-toned rings, and white nail paint. Anushka let loose her side-parted heavy curled locks and spruced up her look with a lot of highlighters, mascara, black kohl, blush, and coral-pink lipstick.

Sana Makbul In A Powder Blue Midi Dress Sana Makbul was dressed to slay elegantly in a strappy powder-blue bodycon dress. Her midi dress was simple and she teamed it with navy-blue heel sandals. The big ring and pastel nail paint upped her look. Sana let loose her cascading curled locks while sharp contouring marked by filled brows, black eyeliner, mascara, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade, rounded out her look.

Rohit Shetty In A Black Shirt And Pants The host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rohit Shetty slew it in black attire from head to toe. He sported a half-sleeved formal black shirt, which featured side flap pockets. The director tucked his shirt with black trouser pants, teamed with a metallic silver belt. He completed his look with cool black and white sneakers and accessorised his look with a black wristband and a watch. Side-parted short hair and full-grown moustache with beard rounded out his look.

Rahul Vaidya In Black Attire With Printed Blazer Rahul Vaidya too made a stylish statement in his black attire. He donned a plain black T-shirt and paired it with black jeans that had ripped detailing on the knees. The singer layered his T-shirt with a quarter-sleeved notch-lapel black blazer, which was accentuated by white, yellow and blue intricate floral prints. He completed his look with white sneakers and wore a black smartwatch. The black sunglasses added a cool quotient to his look.

Varun Sood In A Black And White Attire With Green Jacket Varun Sood looked dapper in a plain white T-shirt, which he layered with a full-sleeved white and two-toned green jacket. He teamed his jacket and T-shirt with black distressed jeans and completed his look with a pair of stylish lace shoes that featured dotted prints and blue accents. With short hair and a clean shave, he wrapped his look.

Arjun Bijlani In A Stylish Black Jacket And Pants Arjun Bijlani arrived in style at Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 press conference and left everyone speechless with his fashionable look. He sported a pulled-up sleeved open-front classy black jacket, which was accentuated by adjustable buckles and big flap pockets. The actor layered his jacket with a white typographic T-shirt and teamed it with stylish black jeans. He completed his look with black leather shoes and upped his look with a wristwatch and a ring. The black sunglasses, stubble beard, and messy hair elevated his stylish look.

Vishal Aditya Singh In A Checked Jacket And Denims Vishal Aditya Singh caught all the attention as he entered wearing a fancy jacket, which featured different stylish checked patterns of multiple colours. He layered his jacket with a white tee and teamed it with blue denim jeans. The actor completed his look with white sneaker shoes and wrapped up his look with minimal accessories and a cap.