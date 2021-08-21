On Nikki Tamboli’s Birthday, Her 5 Awesome Dress Looks That Will Inspire You To Go Dress-Shopping Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With Bigg Boss season 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nikki Tamboli gained fame and recognition. The actress is not only fun and entertaining to watch on-screen but she gives us fashion goals too. Born on 21 August 1996, today is Nikki Tamboli's birthday and on the special occasion, we have decoded 5 awesome dresses of hers, which will leave you inspired to go dress-shopping.

Nikki Tamboli's Floral One-Shouldered Dress

Nikki Tamboli wore a floral dress recently and pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. She sported a one-shouldered dress that was enhanced by the shades of turquoise-blue, ivory, red, and pink. The dress was belted, which added structure to her attire and the embellished neckline spruced up her asymmetrical dress look. Her attire came from the label, Gopi Vaid and she accessorised her look with elaborate gemstone earrings that came from Bloom by Sushmita. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted copper tresses rounded out her avatar.

Nikki Tamboli's Tie And Dye Blue Dress

Nikki Tamboli also flaunted a structured tie and dye dress that had a white base and blue-hued patterns. The dress was figure-flattering and the sleeves were exaggerated with blue floral patterns. Nikki looked pretty as ever in her dress and upped her look with a green-stoned ring that went well with her attire. She wore maroon nail lacquer and the makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and light kohl. The side-parted copper tresses completed her look.

Nikki Tamboli's Pink Tie And Dye Dress

It seems tie and dye is one of the favourite trends of Nikki Tamboli as she wore a tie and dye dress on another occasion. She looked like a dream in her separates outfit that consisted of a half-sleeved cropped blouse that had plunging neckline and knotted detailing at the front. The skirt was structured with ruffles at the hem. Splashed in pink hue, her dress was detailed with white-toned tie and dye patterns. She accessorised her look with gold-toned rings. Nikki also wore wine-hued nail lacquer and the makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted softly-curled copper tresses rounded out her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Navin Dhyani

Nikki Tamboli's Red Sleeveless Dress

Nikki Tamboli slayed it in a red-hued sleeveless dress that was bodycon and structured. Her dress had a plunging neckline and seemed ideal for date nights. Nikki upped her style quotient with pointed white-hued nail lacquer, which in a way colour-blocked her attire. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and soft kohl with mascara. The side-swept copper tresses completed her avatar.

Nikki Tamboli's Black Fringe Dress

Nikki Tamboli looked party-ready in her black-hued fringe dress that was designed by Rocky Star. Her dress was sleeveless with shimmering fringe detailing. It was quite a bold number but Nikki pulled off her dress with a lot of confidence. Her look was minimally done with nude tones. The makeup was marked by nude-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The long softly-curled copper tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which outfit and look of Nikki Tamboli did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Nikki Tamboli!

