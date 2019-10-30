Just In
Jacqueline Fernandez’s Classy Formal Pink Pantsuit Is So Traffic-Stopping
Jacqueline Fernandez is that actress in Bollywood industry, who looks effortless in any given outfit and sophisticated too. There is one interesting factor about Jacqueline, which is that apart from sporting stunning outfits, she also poses beautifully for the camera. The actress looks distinctive and that catches all the attention.
Recently, the Kick actress appeared on Farah Khan's talk show, Backbenchers with Rohit Shetty in a classy outfit. In the pictures, the actress was seen giving eye-arresting poses in a pink pantsuit and we couldn't take our eyes off from her. So, let us take a look at her pantsuit and decode it.
So, Jacqueline Fernandez donned a pink formal pantsuit from a New York based brand, Judy Zhang. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel one-buttoned single-breasted pink blazer, which featured black buttons on the sleeves and two flap pockets on each side. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she paired her blazer with a matching oversized pants. The diva completed her look with a pair of sandals. Jacqueline ditched the earrings and instead accessorised her look with a gold-toned statement chunky chain classic choker neck-piece from Misho Designs by Suhani Parekh. She further upped her look with a couple of rings.
The Judwaa 2 actress pulled back her side-partedsleek tresses into a neat ponytail. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, curled lashes, eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade spruced up her look.
Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a boss lady in her sophisticated pink pantsuit. What do you think about her formal suit? Do let us know in the comment section.
All Pic Credits: Jacqueline Fernandez