ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jacqueline Fernandez’s Classy Formal Pink Pantsuit Is So Traffic-Stopping

    By
    |

    Jacqueline Fernandez is that actress in Bollywood industry, who looks effortless in any given outfit and sophisticated too. There is one interesting factor about Jacqueline, which is that apart from sporting stunning outfits, she also poses beautifully for the camera. The actress looks distinctive and that catches all the attention.

    Recently, the Kick actress appeared on Farah Khan's talk show, Backbenchers with Rohit Shetty in a classy outfit. In the pictures, the actress was seen giving eye-arresting poses in a pink pantsuit and we couldn't take our eyes off from her. So, let us take a look at her pantsuit and decode it.

    So, Jacqueline Fernandez donned a pink formal pantsuit from a New York based brand, Judy Zhang. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel one-buttoned single-breasted pink blazer, which featured black buttons on the sleeves and two flap pockets on each side. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she paired her blazer with a matching oversized pants. The diva completed her look with a pair of sandals. Jacqueline ditched the earrings and instead accessorised her look with a gold-toned statement chunky chain classic choker neck-piece from Misho Designs by Suhani Parekh. She further upped her look with a couple of rings.

    The Judwaa 2 actress pulled back her side-partedsleek tresses into a neat ponytail. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, curled lashes, eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a boss lady in her sophisticated pink pantsuit. What do you think about her formal suit? Do let us know in the comment section.

    All Pic Credits: Jacqueline Fernandez

    More JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ News

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 17:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue