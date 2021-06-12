Kalla Reh Jayenga: Nikki Tamboli Raise Fashion Quotient A Notch Up With Her Shimmering Powder-Blue Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Nikki Tamboli is on a roll. After gaining fame and recognition in Bigg Boss 14, the actress has been clearly climbing the ladder of success and stealing limelight for some or the other reasons. Nikki, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, recently grabbed everyone's attention with her gorgeous look in a shimmering powder-blue lehenga. This look of hers is from her latest music video Kalla Reh Jayenga and we totally loved it. So, let us take a close look at her lehenga and decode it for wedding fashion goals.

So, Nikki Tamboli shared a reel video on her Instagram, giving us a glimpse of her look from the song. She was dolled up in a shimmering powder-blue lehenga and looked stunning. Her lehenga was designed by Jitan Kaur and it was accentuated by intricately embroidered checked and floral patterns from white thread. Her lehenga had a dori-detailing at the side that upped the stylish quotient. Styled by Arzoo Kapoor, the diva teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline matching embroidered choli and draped a sheer dupatta that had same embroidered border. She completed her look with a pair of heels from Tinsel Toes and accessorised her look with pretty earrings and ring from Soni Sapphire.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Nikki slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light eye shadow, pink blush, and nude-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The actress let loose her mid-parted sleek highlighted tresses and looked gorgeous.

Pic Credits: Nikki Tamboli's Instagram