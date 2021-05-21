Nikki Tamboli Exudes Baywatch Vibes With Her Swimwear; Her Bikini Is What You Can Easily Afford Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Nikki Tamboli won us with her performance in Bigg Boss 14. She kept us entertained and now the actress is soaking up the sun in Cape Town - all geared up for another reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, which also has her Bigg Boss co-contestants, Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla. For Khatron Ke Khiladi, her wardrobe is mostly sporty and athleisure but Nikki Tamboli has also been giving us slay-worthy swimwear goals. Recently, Nikki had the temperature soaring with her bikini look but she also made quite a statement with her swimsuit. We have decoded both the ensembles for you for future beach vacations.

Nikki Tamboli's Black Bikini

Styled by Saachi Vijaywargia, Nikki Tamboli looked stunning in her black bikini. She exuded sporty vibes with her bikini that came from the label Angel Croshet Swimwear. It was the Buckle Front High Waist bikini from the label, which is priced at INR 2,250. Her bikini consisted of a tank top-style bikini top with a buckle belt and high-waist bottoms. Nikki accessorised her look with bands and a watch. Her makeup was sun-kissed and the softly-curled highlighted tresses completed her look.

Nikki Tamboli's Blue Swimsuit

Of late, Nikki Tamboli also had the attention of netizens with her blue swimsuit look. She looked smart in her swimsuit that seemed so ocean-inspired. The spaghetti straps of her swimsuit were orange-hued and her swimsuit featured a slit at the back. This time too, she was styled by Saachi Vijaywargia. Nikki flaunted a white watch and her makeup was enhanced by bronzer effect and matte pink lip shade. The sleek highlighted tresses completed her look.

So, which swimwear look of Nikki Tamboli did you like more? Let us know that.

Picture Source: Instagram