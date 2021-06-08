Number Likh Song Poster: Nikki Tamboli Slays It In Pink Co-ord Set But Her Barbie Top Has All Our Attention Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After emerging as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli has been stealing the limelight for some or the other reasons. She has clearly been climbing the ladder of success. After the success of her two music videos, Kalla Reh Jayenga and Birthday Pawri, she is back with another music video. The actress, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has collaborated with Tony Kakkar now for a new song titled Number Likh. Recently, she shared the poster of her song on Instagram and needless to say, she looked stunning in her pink co-ord set. But it was her Barbie printed top that took away our attention in no time. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it for goals.

So, in the poster of the song Number Likh, Nikki Tamboli was seen sporting a pretty pink co-ord set and looking gorgeous as ever. The set consisted of a sleeveless crop top of light shade and a darker shade midi skirt. Her lovely top featured Barbie text patterns that added cuteness quotient while her pink skirt was styled with a matching knotted band-type belt. The Kanchana 3 actress completed her look with pink-strapped sandals, which had pointed yellow heels. The gold-toned rings on her belly button upped her look.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Nikki slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, soft blush, and dark pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The actress let loose her side-parted long sleek highlighted tresses and looked very ravishing.

So, what do you think about this outfit of Nikki Tamboli? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Nikki Tamboli's Instagram