Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Winner Karishma Tanna's Stunning Photoshoots Will Make Your Jaw Drop

TV and Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna has always been making headlines for some or the other reason. And the recent one calls for a celebration. Lately, the actress won the popular adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and now the news of it is doing rounds on the internet. From receiving wishes to cutting the cake, the diva is currently on a celebratory mode as she added another feather to her cap.

Well, it's not just her win that has become the talk of the town but also her recent gorgeous photoshoots that has left everyone stunned. In her bold outfits, Karishma looked extremely ravishing. So, let's take a look at her bold outfits and decode it.

Karishma Tanna In A Green Pantsuit Starting from her lucky outfit, which she wore for the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Karishma Tanna opted for a green pantsuit and flaunted in utmost style. It was a shiny suit by Namrata Joshipura, which consisted of a quarter-sleeved open-front blazer and matching loose pants. Styled by Saachi Vijaywargia, the diva layered her blazer with a black bralette and completed her look with a pair of black heels from the label Eridani. Karishma let loose her side-parted highlighted layered tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Karishma Tanna In An Off-White Dress Karishma Tanna sported a strapless off-white cute bold dress by Reema Anand Label. Her mini dress was accentuated by heavy ruffled layers while the long trail at the back added fashion quotient to her look. Styled by Saachi Vijaywargia, she accessorised her look with minimal jewellery from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The actress pulled back her poofy tresses into a ponytail and sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her toned arms. Filled thick brows, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Karishma Tanna In A Crop Top-Shorts And Shrug Karishma Tanna sported a strappy plunging-neckline black bralette by Reema Anand Label. She teamed it up with plain black shorts and layered her outfit with a full-sleeved net-fabric sheer shrug from Boutiquo by Saachi. The actress let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Karishma Tanna In A Pink Top And Off-White Skirt Karishma Tanna was decked up in a V-shaped plunging-neckline shiny-fabric blush-pink top, which was accentuated by dramatic puffed shoulders. Styled by Anuradha Khurana, she teamed her top with an off-white pencil skirt, that featured a slit at the back. Her outfit came from the label Soshai and she notched up her look with white-pearl and red crystal detailed studs from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The actress tied her highlighted tresses into a high messy ponytail and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, curled lashes, and matte dark lip shade.

Karishma Tanna literally left us speechless with her such stunning photoshoots. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Congratulations Karishma Tanna!

Pic Credits: Karishma Tanna