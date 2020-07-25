Karishma Tanna In Purple And Shweta Tiwari In Blue, Whose Kurti Would You Like To Flaunt? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Karishma Tanna and Shweta Tiwari are the two actresses, who have earned name and fame in both the industries, TV and Bollywood. The two divas are not just equally talented but equally gorgeous too. Their simple and elegant looks never fail to impress us. Recently, the two actresses shared few pictures on their Instagram feed, where they were seen sporting very pretty and sober kurtis. While Karishma mesmerized us with her look in purple embroidered kurti, Shweta, on the other hand looked pretty in her blue printed kurti. So, let us take a close look at their kurtis and find who looked better.

Karishma Tanna In A Purple Kurti

Karishma Tanna got clicked as she was enjoying on a swing. She was decked up in a quarter-sleeved keyhole neckline purple kurti, which was accentuated by intricately embroidered floral patterns. Her kurti featured side slits and she teamed it up with white flared embroidered pants. The diva's ensemble came from the label Insha Creations and she accessorised her look with a pair of big silver-toned hoop-style earrings by Ritika Sachdeva, that featured drop detailing. Karishma let loose her side-parted highlighted layered tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Shweta Tiwari In A Blue Kurti

Shweta Tiwari looked extremely pretty as she smiled her heart out. She was decked up in a quarter-sleeved V-shaped neckline blue kurti, which was accentuated by intricate white prints and checked patterns on the sleeves. The actress notched up her look with a gold-toned bracelet and a wrist watch. Shweta left her side-parted straight highlighted tresses loose and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

So, whose kurti did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Karishma Tanna, Shweta Tiwari