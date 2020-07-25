ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karishma Tanna In Purple And Shweta Tiwari In Blue, Whose Kurti Would You Like To Flaunt?

    By
    |

    Karishma Tanna and Shweta Tiwari are the two actresses, who have earned name and fame in both the industries, TV and Bollywood. The two divas are not just equally talented but equally gorgeous too. Their simple and elegant looks never fail to impress us. Recently, the two actresses shared few pictures on their Instagram feed, where they were seen sporting very pretty and sober kurtis. While Karishma mesmerized us with her look in purple embroidered kurti, Shweta, on the other hand looked pretty in her blue printed kurti. So, let us take a close look at their kurtis and find who looked better.

    Karishma Tanna In A Purple Kurti

    Karishma Tanna got clicked as she was enjoying on a swing. She was decked up in a quarter-sleeved keyhole neckline purple kurti, which was accentuated by intricately embroidered floral patterns. Her kurti featured side slits and she teamed it up with white flared embroidered pants. The diva's ensemble came from the label Insha Creations and she accessorised her look with a pair of big silver-toned hoop-style earrings by Ritika Sachdeva, that featured drop detailing. Karishma let loose her side-parted highlighted layered tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

    Shweta Tiwari In A Blue Kurti

    Shweta Tiwari looked extremely pretty as she smiled her heart out. She was decked up in a quarter-sleeved V-shaped neckline blue kurti, which was accentuated by intricate white prints and checked patterns on the sleeves. The actress notched up her look with a gold-toned bracelet and a wrist watch. Shweta left her side-parted straight highlighted tresses loose and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

    So, whose kurti did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Karishma Tanna, Shweta Tiwari

    More KARISHMA TANNA News

    Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue