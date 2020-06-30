Karishma Tanna’s Peach Ensemble Is Perfect For Festivals And Here Is How You Can Style It! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

TV and Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna has always been a fashion inspiration for us. Before the lockdown, the actress was often seen making heads turn in her gorgreous outfits and during the lockdown too, she has been impressing us with her amazing posts on Instagram. From pretty dupattas to matching masks, the Sanju actress has been giving major fashion goals. Recently, Karishma shared a couple of pictures, where she was seen sporting a lovely peach ethnic ensemble. Her suit seemed ideal for upcoming festive celebrations. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Karishma Tanna looked extremely beautiful in a peach-hued ethnic ensemble, which came from the label Insha Creations. Her ensemble consisted of a quarter-sleeved sweetheart-neckline flared long kurti that was accentuated by white-hued chikankari work. The Naagin actress teamed her kurti with white-hued ankle-length bottoms and completed her look with a pair of juttis. She ditched all kinds of jewellery and instead upped her look with maroon-hued nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Karishma slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Thick brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and matte pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Grand Masti actress left her side-parted highlighted layered tresses loose and looked wonderful.

Fashion Tip- You can pair her peach kurti with palazzo pants or churidar bottoms or even a flared skirt will enhance your look. Though she ditched the dupatta, but if you drape a white or contrasting dupatta like yellow or light-blue, it will surely up your look.

We really liked this ethnic ensemble of Karishma Tanna. What do you think about her ensemble? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Karishma Tanna