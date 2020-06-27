Karishma Tanna Gives Oxidised Silver Jewellery Goals Again And Inspires Us To Dress Up Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Karishma Tanna has been giving us jewellery goals and particularly silver jewellery inspiration. Last time, dressed in a red outfit, she gave us a glimpse of an oxidised eye-catching silver nose ring, heavy neckpiece, and a statement ring. This time too, she flaunted oxidised silver jewellery. Much like her last photoshoot, this one was also intriguing and well, she makes us want to dress up and get our photos clicked. So, we have decoded Karishma Tanna's outfit and look for you.

The actress wore intricately done rust red attire. Her ensemble was accentuated by blue floral accents and it seemed like perfect monsoon wear. We wish Karishma Tanna had posted a couple of more pictures of her attire. Seated on a grey sofa chair by the window, the actress smiled for the camera. Her jewellery was heavy and upped her look. Karishma Tanna wore a pair of heavy danglers, an elaborate choker, a gorgeous bangle, and a modern bracelet. Her jewellery complemented her attire and she looked beautiful as always.

As for the makeup, she spruced up her look with a red bindi, pink eye shadow, and pink lip shade. The side-swept highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. Karishma Tanna looked impressive. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.