    Karishma Tanna And Yashika Aannand In Shimmery Red Embroidered Outfits, Who Looked More Gorgeous?

    In the Bollywood industry, each celebrity wants the best designer's outfit to stand out the most, be it at an event or a wedding. Sometimes, the actresses are seen flaunting similar kind of outfits, which leads to who-looks-better. Recently, TV-turned-Bollywood actress, Karishma Tanna and South actress Yashika Aannand shared throwback pictures from their photoshoots, sporting shimmery red embroidered outfits. While Karishma looked fabulous in a gown, Yashika on the other hand, wowed us with a crop top and skirt. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find who looked better.

    Karishma Tanna In A Gown

    Karishma Tanna looked extremely stunning in a sleeveless plunging-neckline red sequin gown, which came from the Akarshan Mani Couture. Styled by Milli Arora, her gown was accentuated by heavily embroidered floral accents. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings and ring from the label Much-More. The Sanju actress pulled back her tresses into a half hairdo and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade.

    Yashika Aannand In A Crop Top-Skirt

    Yashika Aannand sported shimmery red crop top and skirt and looked impressive. Her half-sleeved heavily-embroidered crop top was accentuated by net-fabric skin-hued neckline. She teamed her top with a low-waist matching long skirt that featured pom-pom detailing at the side. The Zombie actress went jewellery-free and upped her look with slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted curled locks.

    So, whose outfit did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Karishma Tanna, Yashika Aannand

    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 14:45 [IST]
