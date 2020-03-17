Just In
- 3 min ago Beware All The Brides-To-Be! Don’t Do These Pre-Wedding Skincare Mistakes
-
- 1 hr ago Raashi Khanna Flaunts Her Ethnic And Western Side In Lovely Outfits, Which Attire Did You Like More?
- 1 hr ago Kalpana Chawla’s Birth Anniversary: 11 Facts About The First Indian Woman To Go Into Space
- 3 hrs ago Tara Sutaria In A Beautiful White Ensemble And Stunning Black Gown, Which Colour Suited Her Better?
Don't Miss
- Technology Samsung eUFS 3.1 512GB Storage Chip Launched For Smartphones
- News Coronavirus update: Novel cases in India rises to 126, fresh guidelines issued
- Movies SS Rajamouli Worried About Alia Bhatt Quitting RRR Because Of Date Issues?
- Travel Perfect Summer Destinations To Visit In Sikkim
- Automobiles Hyundai Elantra BS6 1.5-Litre Diesel Engine To Be Introduced Soon In India
- Finance March Could See Highest Ever FPI Withdrawal From Indian Markets
- Sports Ramiz Raja says England's Alex Hales might have shown COVID-19 symptoms before leaving PSL
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Karishma Tanna Looks Glamorous In A Bold Indo-Western Black Saree And We Can’t Keep Calm!
Known for her bold fashion choices, TV-turned-Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna has been giving us stunning fashion moments. Be it at an event, photoshoot, or at the airport, the diva is often seen flaunting her stylish looks. Recently, Karishma did a photoshoot for Fablook Magazine and posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed, where she flaunted her love for black in bold yet unique attire. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.
So, Karishma Tanna sported a stunning black ensemble by Chhaya Mehrotra that looked like an Indo-western saree. Her outfit consisted of a sleeveless sequin black crop top, which she paired with a matching long skirt. Styled by Milli Arora, her skirt featured thigh-high front. The Sanju actress draped a matte black dupatta in a saree style and looked gorgeous. She completed her look with a pair of open-toe black heels and accessorised her look with a silver and black hued choker from the label Much-More.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Karishma slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her glam look. The actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted curled locks that went well with her look.
So, what do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Karishma Tanna
Raashi Khanna Flaunts Her Ethnic And Western Side In Lovely Outfits, Which Attire Did You Like More?