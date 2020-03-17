Karishma Tanna Looks Glamorous In A Bold Indo-Western Black Saree And We Can’t Keep Calm! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Known for her bold fashion choices, TV-turned-Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna has been giving us stunning fashion moments. Be it at an event, photoshoot, or at the airport, the diva is often seen flaunting her stylish looks. Recently, Karishma did a photoshoot for Fablook Magazine and posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed, where she flaunted her love for black in bold yet unique attire. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Karishma Tanna sported a stunning black ensemble by Chhaya Mehrotra that looked like an Indo-western saree. Her outfit consisted of a sleeveless sequin black crop top, which she paired with a matching long skirt. Styled by Milli Arora, her skirt featured thigh-high front. The Sanju actress draped a matte black dupatta in a saree style and looked gorgeous. She completed her look with a pair of open-toe black heels and accessorised her look with a silver and black hued choker from the label Much-More.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Karishma slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her glam look. The actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted curled locks that went well with her look.

Pic Credits: Karishma Tanna

