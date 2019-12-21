Happy Birthday Karishma Tanna: Recent Outfits Of The Diva Which You Would Love To Steal From Her Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 21 December 1983, TV-turned-Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna is known for her bold fashion sense. The actress has been making statements with gorgeous outfits. As the stunning lady turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of her recent outfits, which you would definitely want to add to your fashion wardrobe.

Karishma Tanna In A Shimmerimg Golden Dress Karishma Tanna looked Christmas ready in a three-fourth-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline shimmering golden mini dress. The light pink-hued knotted belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Sanju actress completed her look with a pair of matching heels. She accessorised her look with lovely hoops and ring. Karishma left her side-parted wavy tresses loose and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, and dark pink lip shade. Karishma Tanna In A Printed Draped Jumpsuit Karishma Tanna wore a light pink-hued stylish jumpsuit from Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika, which was accentuated by green-hued patterns. Styled by Saachi Vijaywargia, her ensemble featured wide legged pants and interesting corset. She completed her look with golden heels from Bootmaker. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned square-shaped earrings from label Izaara. She let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Karishma Tanna In A Colourful Sequin Gown Karishma Tanna looked stunning in a full-sleeved turtle-neck floor-length multi-hued sequin bodycon gown by Rudraksh Dwivedi. She accessorised her look with yellow-gold and natural diamonds earrings and ring from Shachee Fine Jewellery. The Grand Masti actress pulled back her mid-parted highlighted tresses into a hairdo. Sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Karishma Tanna In An Ivory Dhoti Sari Karishma Tanna sported an ivory dhoti sari from Pasha India, which was accentuated by black streaks. Her ensemble featured dhoti style pants and sleeveless crop top. She styled the pallu around her wrist, which was attached with her dhoti pants. The Kanpur Wale Khuranas actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels. She upped her look with silver-toned metallic earrings and ring. Karishma let loose her side-parted curled locks. Sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Karishma Tanna In A Brown Silk Sari Karishma Tanna looked gorgeous in a clara mulberry brown-hued silk sari, which came from Resha by Medhavini. Her pretty sari was accentuated by white block patterns and she draped the pallu of her sari with wide pleats. The Naagin actress teamed it with sleeveless high-neck black blouse. She upped her look with a pair of metallic jhumkis, bangles, and ring. Karishma left her side-parted tresses loose. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade went well with her look.

So, what do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Karishma Tanna!

Pic Credits: Karishma Tanna