Karishma Tanna And Mouni Roy Inspires Us To Wear Something Blue This Wedding Season Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Wedding season is here and it's time to select traditional outfits. If you are looking for some designer ethnic outfits, so that you can slay it at your cousin's marriage or friend's reception, hey, your search ends here. Recently, Bollywood actresses Karishma Tanna and Mouni Roy sported blue silk saree and embroidered lehenga respectively and inspired us to wear something blue this wedding season. So, those who have a winter wedding plan on the cards, take a close look at the stunning outfits of both the divas.

Karishma Tanna In A Blue Silk Sari

For her special guest appearance in the Big Boss season 13, Karishma Tanna opted for a beautiful blue silk sari from Āroka label, which was accentuated by intricate block prints. Her gorgeous sari also featured an embroidered silver border with a thin blue finshing line. Styled by Saachi Vijaywargia, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style. The Sanju actress teamed it with a cut-sleeved plunging neckline matching plain blouse and completed her look with brown-hued sandals. Karishma accessorised her look with a pair of rhombus-shaped studs and silver-toned ring by Silver Streak. She further upped her look with a metallic handcuff kada, which came from Silver Palace Colaba label. The actress pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low wavy ponytail. Karishma Tanna slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Karishma Tanna looked a class apart in her blue silk sari.

Mouni Roy In An Embroidered Blue Lehenga

For her latest Instagram post, Mouni Roy flaunted a beautiful blue bridal lehenga from SVA by Sonam & Paras Modi. Her stunning lehenga was beautifully embroidered with golden and silver patterns. She teamed it with a cut-sleeved round-collar plunging neckline matching blouse. Styled by Rishika Devnani, she draped a mint green dupatta, which was accentuated by embellished border. Mouni's lehengas eemed heavy but perfect for the wedding season. On the accessory front, The Made In China actress upped her ethnic look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis and choker neckpiece, which featured green and white pearl detailing. Mouni's jewellery came from Golecha's Jewels. She pulled back braided tresses into a pretty romantic hairdo. Mouni Roy sharply contoured her cheekbones and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, curled lashes, and cherry lip shade elevated her look. The actress looked beyond beautiful.

So, what do you think about Karishma Tanna and Mouni Roy's ethnic outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy