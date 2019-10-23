From Sai Tamnhankar To Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, The Divas Who Love Red Pantsuits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sai Tamhankar recently donned a red pantsuit and made us think yet again whether red pantsuits are in vogue. The actress looked amazing in her red suit but apart from her a number of Bollywood divas have also surprised us with their red pantsuits. So, let's take a look at the fiery red pantsuits because we feel that you all boss ladies need one right away.

Sai Tamnhankar

So, styled by Neha Chaudhari, actress Sai Tamhankar donned a red pantsuit recently. She looked gorgeous in her Zara pantsuit that was structured and consisted of a crisp jacket and pants. Sai totally exuded boss lady vibes and she paired her ensemble with pink pointed pumps, which we thought were unusual choice but went well with her red suit. She notched up her look with delicate layered necklace and the makeup was nude-toned with a muted pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The curly long tresses completed her look.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez wore a nice breezy red pantsuit for an event and looked awesome. Her jacket was quarter-sleeved and the pants were flared. She accessorised her look with silver bracelets, which went well with her look. Jacqueline's makeup was dewy and highlighted by muted-toned pink lip shade. The side-swept curly tresses rounded out her avatar.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also wore a red pantsuit once for an event and her attire was by Marmar Halim. The ensemble was a bit different with an overlapping jacket and a black cloth belt. She notched up her look with a delicate neckpiece and the makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones, magenta pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted tresses wrapped up her party look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor had the temperature rising with her deep red pantsuit by Notebook. She was styled by Tanya Ghavri and her attire was sleeveless and belted. The pants featured flared hem and she upped her look with large golden hoops. The makeup was dewy-toned with matte pink lip shade and soft kohl. The middle-parted romantic tresses completed her look.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looked fabulous in her red pantsuit that was very military-inspired with a belted tuxedo jacket and crisp pants. Her attire was from the label Chakshyn and she was styled by Maneka Harisinghani. Malaika teamed her ensemble with black pencil heels and her chic earrings were from Black Balloon. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and the long tresses rounded out her avatar.

Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh also donned a red pantsuit by Zara, which she paired with a white top. She was styled by Karishma Gulati and her pantsuit was humble and tailored impeccably. She paired her ensemble with nude-toned pumps. She upped her look with pearl studs and the makeup was marked by a deep maroon lip shade. The middle-parted layered tresses completed her look.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna looked gorgeous in her red pantsuit. She wore it for an event and her attire was by Nalandda Bhandari. The red jacket featured a plunging neckline and a knotted belt. The pants were crisp with flared hem and she teamed it with black pumps. She wore beautiful rings by CaratLane and the makeup was nicely done. The streaked tresses completed her look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also wore a red pantsuit recently for The Zoya Factor screening. Her pantsuit was by Akris and her stylist was her sister, Rhea Kapoor. The actress teamed her ensemble with black sandals from Valentino. She carried a textured Prada bag with her and kept her jewellery game minimal but amazing with heart-shaped jewellery. The makeup was marked by matte red lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, whose red pantsuit you liked the most? Let us know that in the comment section.