Rashmika Mandanna And Other South Indian Divas Show Us How To Slay It In Sarees

Well, moving on a bit from the Bollywood industry, we spotted divas from the South Indian film industry, who stunned us with their sarees. These actresses including Rashmika Mandanna, Yashika Aannand, and Anupama Parameswaran wore sarees recently. Their sarees were modern and minimal and we have decoded their saree looks for you.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning in her floral saree that came from Shilpa Reddy Studio. Splashed in a pastel hue, her sari was sprinkled with floral accents and made for an ideal summer season-wear. The Dear Comrade actress teamed her impeccably-draped saree with a matching half-sleeved blouse. Styled by Geetika Chadha, she upped her style quotient with a statement ring and earrings from Architha Narayanam. The makeup was highlighted by light pink eye shadow and complementing lip shade. The partly-tied tresses completed her look.

Yashika Aannand

Yashika Aannand looked saree-ready and stunning in her bold red saree. The Zombie actress was all-ready for IIFA Awards in Coimbatore and gave us party-wear goal with her saree. Designed by Suhanya Lingam, her saree was intricately sequinned and enhanced by metallic texture. She paired her saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. The actress kept her look accessory-free but her purple eye shadow absolutely caught our attention. The side-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Anupama Parameswaran

Anupama Parameswaran also looked amazing in her saree but more than her saree, it was her jewellery piece that had our attention. The Hello Guru Prema Kosame actress wore a black and red saree. While her saree was plain black in hue, the border of her saree was accentuated by red and black polka-dotted patterns. Her oxidised silver earrings were totally eye-catching and notched up her look. She also wore a sleek bracelet. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and a black bindi. The curly tresses wrapped up her look.

