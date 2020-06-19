Karishma Tanna Gives ‘New Normal’ Fashion Goals In Her Printed Kurti With Matching Mask Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Coronavirus outbreak has literally caused a massive shake-up to our daily lives. From avoiding travel and outside food to wearing masks before stepping out, we all have been doing it since four months and now it seems to be new normal for everyone. But still one thought that lingers in everyone's mind is when will we be coronavirus-free? Well, wondering about the same, recently Karishma Tanna posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram, where she was seen sporting a printed mask, matching with her ethnic outfit. She quoted her picture with a caption that said, 'Parda hai parda .. pata nahi yeh parda kab uthega???'. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and mask that gave 'new normal' fashion goals.

So, Karishma Tanna was decked up in a quarter-sleeved long white kurti, which was accentuated by golden-hued floral prints and intricate pink and golden patterns on the bodice. Her kurti featured side slits and she teamed it with a pair of blue denim jeans. The Sanju actress' outfit came from Gopi Vaid. Karishma also sported a matching printed mask that enhanced the fashion quotient. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned small hoops.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Naagin actress slightly contoured and highlighted her face and jawline. Filled thick brows, subtle kohled eyes, and winged eyeliner rounded out her look. She let loose her side-parted highlighted layered tresses and looked pretty.

So, what do you think about this fashionable look of Karishma Tanna? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Karishma Tanna