Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Check Out How Shweta Tiwari Oozed Elegance In This Pastel Gown

By Devika
Shweta Tiwari Gold Awards 2018

The legendary TV actress Shweta Tiwari can quite simply pull off any look. And she did carry herself very gracefully recently at the Gold Awards 2018, as she graced the glorious television industry event with her family. The diva effortlessly posed for the shutterbugs.

We loved the fact that Shweta promoted minimalism at the event and beckoned us again to believe that less is more in fashion. Her Ashish and Shefali ballroom-like gown was the perfect selection, as it hugged her body so beautifully. Shweta's gown had a structured bodice but a very flared skirt. The soft pastel shade and the silver embellishments on her outfit made her stand out. She definitely had our jaws dropping.

The 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' actress accessorised her look with a Beau Monde metallic clutch with golden accents and ruby earrings, rings, and complementing bracelets by Diosa. Her hairdo went perfect with the ensemble. Her hairstyle was side parted, layered, and she allowed her tresses to fall gently on the front.

Shweta's makeup was done so beautifully and it not only blended with her pretty avatar but also accentuated it further. Her makeup was complete with a pink touch and it was light and on point. She rounded off her look with a charming smile.

Yes, we thought Shweta Tiwari looked mesmerising at the event. We know that you would agree with us here, won't you?

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood shweta tiwari
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 14:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue