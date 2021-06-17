Nia Sharma’s ‘Candy Cane’ Look In A Red Checked Dress Is Setting Major Summer Fashion Goals; Pictures Inside! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Indian Television actress Nia Sharma never fails to wow her fans with her stunning pictures on Instagram. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following, leaves no stone unturned in keeping their interests alive with her interesting posts. She is quite active in fashion photoshoots and her feed is all about her bold and gorgeous looks. Recently, the Jamai Raja actress shared a few pictures and now it's doing rounds on the internet. Sporting a red checked dress, Nia called her to look 'Candy Cane' and gave major summer fashion goals. So, let us take a closer look at her attire and decode it.

So, in the latest pictures, Nia Sharma was seen decked up in a sleeveless plunging-neckline red midi dress, which was accentuated by white gingham checked patterns. Her body-hugging dress had button-closure at the front and backless with knotted-detailing, which added to the bold quotient. The thigh-high front slit enhanced the stylish quotient to her look. The Naagin actress teamed her dress with pointed white heels and accessorised her look with a pair of delicate earrings and a chain neckpiece.

On the make-up front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, bronze blush, and matte-pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant left her mid-parted long highlighted tresses loose and looked ravishing as ever.

Pic Credits: Nia Sharma's Instagram