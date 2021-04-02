Just In
Nia Sharma Yet Again Creates Drama With Her Sparkling Blue Eyeliner And It’s Time You Should Also Dare To Wear
Nia Sharma wears a dramatic eyeliner and it doesn't become the talk of the town, how is it even possible? In fact, she is known to create drama with her eye makeup looks and that's what we always looking forward to. Though we have seen the actress nailing many different eyeliner colours in the past few months but it seems like the blue shade is surely her favourite. Do you know how we can say it with so much of confidence? Because she has flaunted the same shade eyeliner numerous times and recently, yet again, she treated her fans with her stunning look in a sparkling blue eyeliner as she had a wonderful photoshoot. So, let us take a close look at her eyeliner and her complete makeup look and decode it.
So, Nia Sharma went bold with her eye makeup look and was seen flaunting sparkling blue eyeliner in the pictures from her photoshoot. She opted for a shimmering metallic blue eyeliner and applied a thick line on her upper lash line that gave an eye shadow touch as well. The Jamai Raja extended the line to the outer corner of her eyes to create wings and it was absolutely on-point. Not just eyeliner, Nia also wore large blue eye lashes that complemented her blue eye makeup look. She coated her lashes with mascara. However, for her lower waterline, she picked white eye pencil and applied it softly.
The diva opted for neutral-toned eye shadow all over her crease and dragged some to her lower lash line also. Her brows were filled, pointed, and looked natural; cheekbones were contoured with a tint of soft blush, and lips were highlighted by pink lipstick, which was topped off with a gloss. Nia sharply contoured and highlighted the high points of her face - the T-zone, the cheekbones, and the cupid's bow along with jawline.
Coming to her attire, Nia sported sky blue skirt-top set, whose skirt was as dramatic as her eyeliner as it featured heavily ruffled multiple layers. The actress let loose her side-parted straight tresses and looked amazing.
So, what do you think about this make-up look of Nia Sharma? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Nia Sharma's Instagram