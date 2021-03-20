Nia Sharma And Ridhi Dogra Spruce Up Their Makeup Game With White Eyeliner, Whose Look Would You Like To Copy? Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Every season and every year, new make-up trends are introduced and playing around with the new trends definitely sounds cool and amazing. It not only makes you look trendy but also gives you ideas on how up your beauty game. Well, the cooler it sounds, it's equally harder to ace. No doubt, you may invest in the best products but if there is a lack of technique in applying it, it's of no use. Colourful eyeliner trend has taken over the beauty world from the past few months and we see many people, including celebrities, trying out different shade eyeliners in different ways.

However, white eyeliner is something, which you're going to be seeing all over your feed this summer season. And it already started with two stunning Indian Television actresses and make-up enthusiasts Nia Sharma and Ridhi Dogra. The two recently shared a few pictures on their Instagram, where they were seen flaunting white eyeliner in different ways. While Nia went on to apply it on her lower waterline, Ridhi, added drama with wings on her upper lash line. So, let us take a look at their make-up game with white eyeliner and find whose look was better.

Nia Sharma's Look In White Eyeliner

Sporting a black silk shirt with leather shorts, Nia Sharma went to wear white eyeliner to balance her look. Actually, she applied both black and white eyeliner but at different areas. She took white eye pencil and lined her lower waterline while her upper lash line was highlighted by black eyeliner. To spruce up her eye make-up game, she opted for false eye lashes and nicely coated it with mascara. The Jamai Raja actress then applied pink eye shadow all over her lids and dragged little to her lower lash line as well. A tint of soft blush and light pink matte lipstick, rounded out her look.

Ridhi Dogra's Look In White Eyeliner

Ridhi Dogra donned a black and white printed dress and she rightly matched it with white eyeliner by applying a thin line on her upper lash line. Adding more drama to her eyes, the Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? actress dragged the eyeliner to the outer corner of her eyes and created wings, followed by a dot. She then completed her eye make-up with black kohl on her lower waterline, a nice coat of mascara, and neutral-toned shiny eyeshadow on her lids. A tint of pink blush and coral pink lipstick, wrapped off her look. Ridhi also highlighted the high points of her face- the T-zone, the cheekbones, and the jawline, that added shine to her face.

So, who according to you nailed the white eyeliner look better? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Nia Sharma and Ridhi Dogra's Instagram