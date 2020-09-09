Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: From Sooryavanshi To Bell Bottom, His Fashion In Upcoming Films Decoded

1. Raksha Bandhan Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram feed to wish his fans on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan by sharing the poster of the film, Raksha Bandhan. In the poster, Akshay was seen hugging four girls, who will be playing the role of Akshay's sisters in the film. The actor was seen decked up in a full-sleeved round-collar yellow knitted sweater. He layered it with a blue-hued plaid shirt and flaunted pretty rakhis on his hand. With short hair and a clean shave, he rounded out his look. The film is slated to hit the theatres on 5 November 2021.

2. Atrangi Re Akshay Kumar shared a picture with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush to announce his film Atrangi Re, where they were seen posing and laughing their hearts out. While Sara was dressed in a yellow ethnic suit, Akshay and Dhanush sported half-sleeved light grey T-shirts and full-sleeved dark-grey T-shirt respectively. The clean shave look upped Khiladi's look and he looked like a gentleman in the picture. The film is scheduled to release in 2021 on Valentine's Day.

3. Bell Bottom Director by Ranjit M Tewari, the spy-thriller film Bell Bottom will star Akshay Kumar opposite three leading actresses Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta. In the poster, Akshay was seen dressed in a brown pantsuit and looked stylish. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved long-lapel brown blazer and matching bell bottom pants. He layered his blazer with a white formal shirt and paired it with a brown printed tie. The actor completed his look with a pair of brown shoes and spruced up his look with a black moustache. The round black-hued sunglasses added stylish quotient. The film is scheduled to release on 2 April 2021.

4. Laxmmi Bomb Laxmmi Bomb is an upcoming comedy-horror film that will star Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film is a remake of the Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana. It's one of the most awaited films of Akshay Kumar as the audience will get to see an interesting side of the actor in the film. The film's first look showed the actor dressed as Laxmmi in an orange-hued saree. His saree was accentuated by golden border and he draped it in a classic way. He teamed his saree with a half-sleeved plain black blouse and accessorised his look with a pair of earrings, a necklace, and red bangles. He wore a wig on his head that was tied into a neat bun. A big red bindi and subtle kohled eyes elevated his look. The film will be released soon on Disney Plus Hotstar.

5. Bachchan Pandey Directed by Farhan Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bachchan Pandey is an action film that will star Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. In the poster, Akshay was seen nailing South Indian rowdy look in a midnight blue-hued lungi, which featured golden border. He notched up his look with heavy golden chains and posed with a ‘nan chaku'. With white paint on his forehead, red teeka, and moustache, he enhanced his look. The film is slated to release on 22 January 2021.