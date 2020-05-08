When Karisma Kapoor And Akshay Kumar Twinned In Black Outfit Before Twinning Became A Trend Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Karisma Kapoor has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures these days. The latest one she shared was from a movie and even Karisma Kapoor doesn't know which movie the picture is from. She captioned her image as, "I have no recollection which film, when or where this pic was taken! But it has a great energy." She tagged co-star, Akshay Kumar in the picture and the two gave us a twinning moment before twinning became a millennial trend. So, let's decode their matching outfit.

Both Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar wore all-black attire with a white shirt. Karisma's ensemble consisted of a sleeveless top and matching pants. She teamed it with a statement belt and also wore a full-sleeved white shirt. Akshay Kumar also wore the same outfit but his belt was a simple one with a humble belt. It was an amazing twinning fashion moment.

Both accessorised their look with dark shades, which were round-framed. Karisma Kapoor upped her look with dainty studs and her makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Also, the picture reminded us of Akshay Kumar's hairstyle back then. They seemed to be performing a dance sequence. Any guesses which movie this moment is from? Also, let us know how did you find their twinning moment?

Source: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram