Akshay Kumar Shifts Bell Bottom Release Date And His Poster Look Inspires Us To Ace The 80s Fashion

    Akshay Kumar made news by rescheduling the release date of his movie, Bell Bottom from 22 January 2021 to 2 April 2021. The actor also took to his Instagram handle to express the fact that he knows there are enough memes about him clashing with himself. This is the reason, it seems that he pushed the release date of his much anticipated movie, Bell Bottom. Also, Bell Bottom is a 2019 Kannada film, so many felt that it is a remake. However, Akshay took to his Twitter to clarify that Bell Bottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events. Now, that a lot has been clarified about Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, we were totally impressed by the gripping poster of the film and it was certainly about 80s fashion.

    So, seated on the bonnet of his swanky and antique red car, Akshay Kumar played with contrasts with his brown suit. The poster revealed an aeroplane in the backdrop and grey clouds, which made the poster even more intriguing. Coming back to Akshay's attire, the Mission Mangal actor was posed to perfection in his brown formal attire. Yes, he wore bell bottoms but we found his patterned tie equally impressive. The actor teamed his attire with good old-fashioned brown shoes and socks.

    However, apart from his attire, his moustache look has also created quite a stir on the social media and let's not forget, his round-framed shades. Those shades, we believe are going to be another big trend next year. So, what do you think about Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom poster look? Share your views with us.

    Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 19:00 [IST]
