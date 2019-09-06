Katrina Kaif Proves Her Love For Denims At The Press Conference Of IIFA 2019 Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Katrina Kaif gave us denim goals as she attended the press conference of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2019 with Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene. And the good news is that this chapter of IIFA will take place in our very own Mumbai. So, for the event, she kept her look minimal and makeup game strong. Let's take a close look at her stylish outfit and decode her on-duty look.

So, for the press conference, the Bharat actress opted for a half-sleeved plunging neckline denim midi dress, which was dipped in a faded shade of blue and accentuated by four small buttoned pockets. She paired her stylish denim dress with matching blue heels. Her mid-parted impeccable tresses upped her look. The diva's makeup was marked by highly contoured pink cheekbones and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes and a light pink lip shade completed her look of the night

Katrina Kaif seems to be in love with denims as a week ago only, she flaunted a denim attire, which consisted of a denim jacket and matching high rise pants and she looked stylish. So, well with her denim outfits, she has certainly beckoned us to go denim-shopping.

Also, after the press conference, the actress was spotted at the airport as she left for Singapore for an important event. Katrina Kaif looked a class apart in a multi hued printed shirt and brown casual trousers. She completed her look with matching heels and sported aviators to add a stylish touch to her look. Well, the actress definitely knows how to pull off any type of outfit like a piece of cake.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming action film, Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres next year on 27th March.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards 2019 will be held from 16 to 18 September, 2019 at the Dome NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

