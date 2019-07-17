ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Well, Katrina Kaif Has Fabulous Beachwear Lessons For Us

    By
    |
    Katrina Kaif Fashion
    Instagram

    Katrina Kaif has been giving us holiday goals and makes us want to wear those exotic swimwear too. Her latest picture, which she posted on her Insta account was a pure inspiration. She looked fresh as a daisy and gave us a winning look of the day. The diva flaunted her cute and sassy resort wear, which we thought was pretty unconventional.

    Katrina Kaif Style
    Instagram

    So, Katrina wore a pristine white bikini and paired it with a beautiful white shrug. Her sleeveless shrug dress was detailed with threads and tassels. It also featured slits and was not quite everybody's cup of tea. Her attire exuded soothing vibes and we wished it was in our wardrobes. Posed against an azure oceanic backdrop, Katrina looked stunning as ever.

    Katrina Kaif Insta
    Instagram

    Her white outfit absolutely contrasted her previous colourful bikini, which was accentuated by nature-inspired patterns. The bikini was splashed in the shades of pink, yellow, and blue, and Katrina looked fab as ever. So, yes Katrina is the swimwear inspiration that we all need. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More KATRINA KAIF News

    Read more about: katrina kaif celeb style
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue