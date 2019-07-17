Just In
Well, Katrina Kaif Has Fabulous Beachwear Lessons For Us
Katrina Kaif has been giving us holiday goals and makes us want to wear those exotic swimwear too. Her latest picture, which she posted on her Insta account was a pure inspiration. She looked fresh as a daisy and gave us a winning look of the day. The diva flaunted her cute and sassy resort wear, which we thought was pretty unconventional.
So, Katrina wore a pristine white bikini and paired it with a beautiful white shrug. Her sleeveless shrug dress was detailed with threads and tassels. It also featured slits and was not quite everybody's cup of tea. Her attire exuded soothing vibes and we wished it was in our wardrobes. Posed against an azure oceanic backdrop, Katrina looked stunning as ever.
Her white outfit absolutely contrasted her previous colourful bikini, which was accentuated by nature-inspired patterns. The bikini was splashed in the shades of pink, yellow, and blue, and Katrina looked fab as ever. So, yes Katrina is the swimwear inspiration that we all need. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.