Jamai Raja Actress Nia Sharma Gives Party Fashion Goals In A White Shirt And Black Ruffled Skirt
Be it on professional front or fashion front, Jamai Raja fame Nia Sharma makes headlines. The actress enjoys massive followers on Instagram and her Instagram feed is lit with her gorgeous looks in stunning outfits. Recently, the diva posted a couple of pictures from her recent photoshoot, where she is seen sporting a bold yet beautiful western attire. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.
So, Nia Sharma donned a half-sleeved up-collar white shirt, that had a plunging neckline. She teamed her half-shirt with a high-waist black mini skirt. Her skirt was accentuated by triple ruffled layers while the band type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress ditched the earrings and instead upped her look with a gold and silver-toned pendant neckpiece.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Nia slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant pulled back her side-parted tresses into a beautiful hairdo, which went well with her look.
We really liked Nia Sharma's outfit and it gave us major party fashion goals. What do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Nia Sharma
