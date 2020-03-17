ENGLISH

    Manisha Koirala's Latest Saree Fashion Is Absolutely Inspiring And Unique

    By
    |

    Manisha Koirala is all geared up for her debut Netflix movie, Maska and she has been promoting the movie in traditional outfits. The actress wore sarees recently and gave us fashion goals for the day. So, let's decode her saree game and find out, which saree of hers wowed us the most.

    Manisha Koirala's Exquisite Saree

    The actress wore a Raw Mango saree recently and looked exquisite. Styled by Surina Kakkar, it was a gorgeous number that consisted of a collared blouse and a drape. Her blouse was accentuated by intricate floral accents and her saree was splashed in the shade of rust hue and featured hot pink border. It was an understated number and Manisha Koirala upped her look with red lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Manisha Koirala's Vintage Saree

    Manisha Koirala wore a black and white saree that was traditionally draped. She wore a black blouse that was full-sleeved with net and lace accents. Her saree was splashed in a white hue and was polka-dotted. She draped her saree in a Gujarati style and her drape was accentuated by intricate black-toned floral accents. Styled by Sallony Mahendru, her saree was by Ashdeen and she accessorised her look with a pearl necklace and drop earrings. The makeup was enhanced by vibrant pink lip shade and the bun completed her look.

    We loved both the sarees but which saree of Manisha Koirala's did you like more? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 14:05 [IST]
