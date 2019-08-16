On Manisha Koirala’s Birthday, Her Five Unique Traditional Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Born on 16th August 1970, Manisha Koirala is considered as one of the most acclaimed actors from the Indian cinema. She has acted in a number of groundbreaking films such as 1942: A Love Story, Bombay, Dil Se.., Sanju, and Netflix series, Lust Stories. The actress was also diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 about which she written in her recently-published book, 'Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life'. Manisha Koirala was also a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund in 1999 and 2015 and she actively promotes women right causes and cancer awareness. Apart from her acting career and her philanthropy work, Manisha has a very individualistic fashion sensibility. She is a proud advocate of handlooms and her off-duty outfit choices are usually earthy-toned and relaxed. However, this time, on her birthday, we are going to talk about her recent traditional fashion. So, here are the top five ethnic looks.

The Gorgeous Floral Sari

Manisha Koirala draped an orange floral sari recently for an event and she looked a class apart. Her silk sari was dipped in the shades of pink and golden and accentuated by myriad floral accents. Her sari was enhanced by a multi-hued brocade pallu and a pink piping. It was an exquisite sari and Manisha accessorised her look with elaborate earrings, which went well with her traditional attire. The makeup was marked by a light pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The impeccable bun completed her look.

The Radiant Blue Attire

Manisha Koirala has also been promoting her Telugu film, Prasthanam with Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff these days and for one of the promotional rounds, she wore this lovely Raw Mango suit. Her silk attire consisted of an aquamarine blue kurta and she paired it with matching pyjamis and subtly-done dupatta. Manisha wore a pair of silver-hued sandals, which complemented her attire. She wore statement earrings to notch up her avatar. The makeup was light and highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade.

The Lovely Yellow Suit

The actress surprised us with one of the traditional ensembles, which was absolutely festive. Manisha Koirala wore a bright yellow suit that consisted of a brocade anarkali kurta, pyjamis, and a flowy minimally-done dupatta. Her attire was from Raw Mango and she accessorised her look with a delicate bangle, an emerald ring, and floral earrings from Roopa Vohra Fine Jewellery. The makeup was upped by a red lip shade and the braided bun wrapped up her look.

The Embroidered Sari

Manisha Koirala's embroidered sari absolutely caught our attention. She wore a light blue sari that was accentuated by intricate embroidery and subtle motifs. The border of her sari was dipped in a red hue and notched up by intricate embroidery. She kept her jewellery light and accessorised her look with beautiful jhumkis. The makeup was marked by mascara and the puffed vintage bun completed her look.

The Pastel Earthy Sari

The actress also draped a pastel earthy sari by Anavila for an event in Bangalore. She draped a plain simple sari that was splashed in an ivory hue and accentuated by light blue hue. She teamed it with a shirt-style full-sleeved blouse and accessorised her look with a pearl neckpiece. Manisha Koirala also wore dazzling jewellery and the makeup was marked by a light pink lip shade and subtle eye shadow. The mogra-adorned bun rounded out her avatar.

Happy Birthday, Manisha Koirala!