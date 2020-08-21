22 Years Of Dil Se: Shah Rukh Khan And Malaika Arora’s Look In The Iconic Song Chaiyya Chaiyya Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Bollywood romantic-thriller film Dil Se was released on 21 August 1998. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles while Preity Zinta marked her film debut in a supporting role. The film was a super hit and their brilliant performance was highly appreciated by the audience. The film featured six songs and the lyrics of all the songs were written by Gulzar while music was composed by A.R. Rahman.

The song Chaiyya Chaiyya (based on Sufi folk song Thaiyya Thaiyya), ruled the charts and turned out to be the iconic song of the all-time. The song was sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi. The visuals of Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora dancing on the top of the train passing through winding plantations, is absolutely unforgettable. Each time we watch the song, it boosts our energy level and the song's hook steps still hold a special place in our heart. The orange jacket of Shah Rukh and maroon and black ghagra of Malaika is what we still can't get enough of. As Dil Se turns 22 years today, let us decode their looks from the iconic song.

So, for the song, Malaika Arora was seen dressed in a beautiful plain black classic low-waist ghagra. Her ghagra featured red border while the silver-toned antique waist band upped her traditional look. She teamed her ghagra with a half-sleeved plunging-neckline backless maroon choli that was accentuated by subtle black patterns and silver dots at the border. The actress draped a matching black dupatta over her head and accessorised her look with silver oxidized jewellery. Her jewellery consisted of a maang tikka with mathapatti, a pair of jhumkis, a choker, a few bangles, and rings.

Malaika let loose her black tresses and spruced up her look with a black bindi, filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, three dots in the triangular pattern at the side of the eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft pink blush and light pink lip shade.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh khan was decked up in a half-sleeved open-front short orange-hued jacket. He layered his jacket with a plain black tee and teamed it with beige-hued pants. With front-detailed short tresses and a clean shave look, he rounded out his look.

We really liked the look of Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora in the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya. Well, while talking about their looks, we felt nostalgic and we're sure you too would have felt the same.

Meanwhile, do not forget to let us know your thoughts about their looks. Cheers to 22 years of Dil Se!