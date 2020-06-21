Father’s Day 2020: Stylish Celebrity Father-Daughter Duos Who Have Been Ruling The Fashion Industry Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

For every girl, her father is her first love, best friend, super hero, and partner in crime. From cooking meal together to belting out songs in the car to sharing secrets to co-ordinating their outfits for a party, a father-daughter share best moments of their life together. And that's the reason why their bond is the sweetest and purest of all. In the film industry too, we have seen many father-daughter duos like Anil Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan, Billy Ray-Miley Cyrus, Amitabh Bachchan-Shweta Nanda and others making fashionable splash in co-ordinated outfits at different events and giving major goals.

As we celebrate father's day today, let us take a look at the most stylish celebrity father-daughter duo, who have been ruling the fashion industry.

Anil Kapoor And Sonam Kapoor Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are the most stylish father-daughter duo in the B-town. Though they have made many fashion statements together but their ramp walk at the Mijwan Fashion Show in co-ordinated fashionable outfits was one of the best moments. While Sonam graced the ramp in an ivory ensemble, Anil on the other hand complemented his daughter in a midnight blue sherwani. Sonam Kapoor's full-sleeved flared ensemble was accentuated by subtle patterns and sequin bodice. She let loose her side-parted curly tresses and adorned it with a white flower. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip tint spruced up her look. Complementing his daughter, Anil Kapoor sported a full-sleeved midnight-blue sherwani, that featured pocket square with the same white flower that Sonam wore on her hair. He teamed it with white churidar bottoms and completed his look with matching shoes. Amitabh Bachchan And Shweta Nanda Amitabh Bachchan has two children- a son and a daughter. Though he loves both Abhishek and Shweta but his bond with his daughter is absolutely beautiful and different. No doubt Big B is one of the most best-dressed celebrities in the industry and so for Shweta being fashionable is pretty natural. There was one picture of the two where Shweta was seen resting her head on her father's shoulder, which defined their sweet relationship. In the picture Shweta was seen sporting an ivory saree that featured subtle checked patterns and golden embellishments. She teamed it with heavy golden blouse and accessorised her look with earrings and bangles. The diva pulled back her tresses into a braided tail and elevated her look with a red bindi, pointed brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, and matte red lip shade. Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, sported a Chinese-collar white kurta that featured subtle striped patterns. He layered it with full-sleeved open front jacket, which was accentuated by golden embroidered border. Billy Ray And Miley Cyrus Hollywood stars and father-daughter duo Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus have always been a support system for each other. They are often seen making heads turn with their fashionable appearances in co-ordinated outfits. At an event, the duo twinned in black and gave major father-daughter fashion goals. While Miley sported a classy pantsuit with silver-toned earrings, Billy, on the other hand, was decked up in a black leather jacket with matching pants. He layered his jacket with a white printed tee and flaunted a grey-hued stylish hat. Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has always been a protective and possessive father about her darling daughter Suhana Khan. Apart from it, he also shares a very special bond with her. They are one of the most stylish father-daughter duo in the B-town and are often seen posing with each other in their fashionable best, be it in co-ordinated outfits or similar shades.

So, who according to you makes the best and most fashionable father-daughter duo? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Anil Kapoor, Miley Cyrus, Gauri Khan