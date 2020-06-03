On Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan’s Marriage Anniversary, Their Movie Fashion As A Couple Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot on June 3 1973 and today, the couple completed 47 years of marriage. Well, there is very interesting reason behind their successful marriage. Recently, Big B himself shared the reason with his fans on his Instagram feed. He posted a collage of their wedding pictures and caption it saying, '47 years.. today.. June 3, 1973..!! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time.. My Father asked who you going with? When i told him who, he said you must marry her before you go.. else you don't go.. So.. I obeyed..!!'

Well, from this we can say that the 1973 film Zanjeer was really very special film for both of them. Apart from it, the duo were also seen sharing screen in many other hit films like Sholay, Abhimaan, Silsila, Chupke Chupke, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and many others. They not just shared screen but also complemented each other very well in co-ordinated outfits, which left us awestruck. As Amitabh and Jaya celebrate their marriage anniversary today, let us take a look at some of their movie fashion that gave us major couple goals.

Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Gham

Directed by Karan Johar, the multi-starrer film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released on 14 December 2001. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Yashvardhan Raichand, a billionaire business tycoon while Jaya Bachchan played the role of his wife, Nandini Raichand. There were many beautiful scenes of the duo in the film. But what totally won our heart was the chemistry between the two as a perfect husband-wife in its title track, where they both sported co-ordinated outfits and complemented each other. Jaya was dressed in a white saree, that featured intricate embroidered patterns and she tucked the pallu of her saree over her low bun. She accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings, necklaces, bangles, and rings. The red vermilion, filled brows, kohled eyes, white bindi, highlighted cheekbones, and nude lip shade upped her look.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan wore a full-sleeved chinese-collar white sherwani that featured intricate patterns. He draped a golden-hued shawl over his shoulders that were accentuated by blue embroidered work. Minimal jewellery, well-combed hair, and white beard rounded out his look.

Zanjeer

In 1973 film Zanjeer, Amitabh Bachchan portrayed the role of Vijay Khanna, an inspector and honest police office and Jaya Bachchan played the character of Mala, a street performer. Being an inspector, Amitabh Bachchan was decked up in a police uniform and wrapped up his look with side-parted hair and clean shave.

On the other hand, Jaya justified her character with perfect outfit. She wore a round-collar red-hued ensemble, which was accentuated by intricate white patterns. The actress made long braids from her long tresses and covered the upper head with a matching dupatta. Her dupatta featured an attached silver-toned long accessory that looked like earrings. Filled brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, and nudish-pink lip shade enhanced her look.

Abhimaan

In yet another 1973 film titled Abhimaan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan shared the same screen as husband-wife. In the film Amitabh played the role of Subir Kumar, a professional singer who fell in love with Uma (Jaya Bachchan) and marries her. The last scene of the film showed the duo singing together with teary eyes while complementing each other in white ensembles. Jaya spruced up her look with red vermilion, red bindi, and pink lip shade. She tied her mid-parted tresses into a bun while Big B sported clean shave.

They are really made for each other. Aren't they? Do not forget to share your opinions on their movie fashion.

Happy marriage anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan!