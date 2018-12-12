Of Statement Neckpieces And Regal Outfits, Amitabh Bachchan & Family Look Resplendent

Amitabh Bachchan and family brought a royal flavour to the big fat wedding of Isha Ambani. They all looked graceful and straight out of a traditional fairytale. The ladies of the house wore elegant saris and Big B came dressed in a kurta and pyjama. Let's decode their outstanding outfits of the day.

Talking about Jaya Bachchan first, she wore a cream-hued sari that we thought was one of the best saris we had seen this year. It was effortlessly sophisticated sari sans the embellishments. On the contrary, the sari was about subtle prints. She teamed a half-sleeved blouse with a sari accentuated by floral prints. She wore a heavy statement neckpiece to notch up her traditional look. Her makeup was also beautifully done.

Shweta also accessorised her red sari with a multi-tiered neckpiece. Her sari was dipped in a shade of red and enhanced by colourful floral prints. The shimmering border added an interesting dimension to her attire. She also accessorised her look with a complementing maangtikka and earrings. The side-swept tresses completed her ethnic avatar. Her daughter, Navya wore a simple golden-hued sari, which had a printed border. She upped her style quotient with a vibrant blouse. She also wore a stunning neckpiece, earrings, and a maangtikka. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her ethnic avatar.

Amitabh Bachchan wore a lined kurta that was collared and wore complementing pyjamis. He also wore a statement neckpiece to spruce up his look. Didn't the family look just amazing? Let us know that in the comment section.