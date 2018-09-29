Amitabh Bachchan And Family Gave Us Festive Wear Goals With Traditional Outfits At A Launch

Amitabh Bachchan and his family graced the launch of Kalyan Jewellers store in New Delhi recently. The trio looked absolutely resplendent at the launch. They were dressed in ethnic wears and well, the legendary actors Amitabh and Jaya, and their daughter Shweta Bachchan gave us formal wear goals.

Coming to Amitabh Bachchan first, he donned a simple outfit and looked dapper. The veteran actor wore a black-hued structural kurta and paired it with matching pyjamas, which were a bit flared. He teamed his outfit with a navy blue-hued bandhgala jacket, which spruced up his traditional avatar. His black-hued loafers rounded off his look.

His wife and seasoned actress, Jaya Bachchan, looked radiant in a sari. The actress draped an ivory and gold sari and looked fabulous at the occasion. While her sari was dipped in white hue, her border was highlighted by golden border. The subtle prints in golden hue also enhanced her attire and she completed her look with side-swept silver tresses.

Their daughter, Shweta, who recently collaborated with Monisha Jaising to launch MXS, also looked simply stunning at the occasion. She wore an intricately embroidered yellow-hued sari, which was draped in a Nivi style. She teamed her sari with a matching yellow blouse and layered necklace. Shweta's makeup was minimally done and her long tresses notched up her look.

We were happy to see the fashionable side of Bachchans and we are much inspired.