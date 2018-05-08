Big B And Family Hypnotize In White At Sonam’s Wedding

While Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla didn't design Sonam's wedding attire but they definitely designed for the Bachchans, who look resplendent at Sonam's wedding.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, and his sister Shweta look ethereal as they match their ivory outfits. While Amitabh is seen in a traditional wear with subtle floral prints for the grand occasion, his son, Abhishek keeps it simple in a plain white kurta pyjama with fine detailing.

Sonam Kapoor की शादी में Aishwarya ने बनाई दूरी; Amitabh पहुंचे Abhishek, Shweta संग | Boldsky

Daughter Shweta, who is mostly dressed to the T, looks stunning in a lehenga with floral applique work. Her sheer dupatta accentuates her attire as she covers her head. Her jadau maang tikka and jhumkis round off her look. She wears a minimal make up but smoky eyes enhance her look.

After all Bachchans are always well-dressed and manage to look graceful on any given occasion! So, this comes as a no surprise to us. For now, we are just floored with their magnificent attires and they are pulling it off with a lot of panache.

We hope you like their Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensembles as much as we do.