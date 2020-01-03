Suhana Khan's Dragon-Inspired Dress Is So Very Costly But You Will Definitely Love It

ENGLISH

    For the New Year party, Suhana Khan wore a dress that was by Balmain and the cost of her dress would absolutely leave you stunned. Yes, if converted into Indian currency, her dress was approximately, Rs. 2, 70,000. At that price we know, we could have done a million of things, if only. However, speaking about her dress, it was a classy number and Suhana Khan pulled it off with a lot of confidence. So, we have decoded her attire for you.

    It was a strapless bodycon dress that was structured and had a tailored sleeve on one side. It was a sassy dress that was also accentuated by a dragon-inspired embellished accent. The knit dress with this beaded dragon accent absolutely fascinated us and this dress of hers made for an ideal party number. It exuded rock glam vibes and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter also wore a jacket with this edgy dress. She teamed her dress with golden-strapped sandals, which colour-blocked her number. However, according to us black-hued sandals would have looked better.

    As for the makeup, her makeup was nude-toned and marked by matte coffee lip shade and subtle kohl. The wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Suhana Khan's dress and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 12:05 [IST]
