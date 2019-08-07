ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan's Short Film Poster Is Winning The Internet

    By

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan might be on her way to become an actress. She recently performed in a short film, The Grey Part Of Blue, which was directed by one of her classmates, Theodore Gimeno. Theodore shared two filtered posters of his short film and in one of them, we can see a heavily-filtered image of Suhana Khan.

    View this post on Instagram

    #thegreypartofblue art by @olsdavis

    A post shared by Theo Gimeno (@theodoregimeno) on

    She is seen in an ordinary outfit in the poster. Her ensemble consisted of a black sweater, a jacket, and blue denims. The look is completed with a ponytail and on the poster is written, The Grey Part Of Blue in bold yellow font. She is an active part of theatre at her college and last year, Shah Rukh attended her stage play, Romeo + Juliet in London - the play in which Suhana Khan portrayed the role of Juliet. The actor took to Twitter to express his joy and tweeted, "What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team."

    View this post on Instagram

    With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team.

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

    However in an interview to Hindustan Times earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has also stated that he wants his kids to study filmmaking and acting dedicatedly before joining the industry. So, it seems that we will have to wait a long time before seeing Suhana on-screen (if she chooses to be an actor that is). Suhana had earlier this year graduated and she is also been learning belly dancing. Well, we wish her all the luck. Tune in for more updates on Suhana Khan.

    More SHAH RUKH KHAN News

    Read more about: shah rukh khan suhana khan
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 16:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue