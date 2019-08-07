Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan's Short Film Poster Is Winning The Internet Pulse oi-Devika Tripathi

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan might be on her way to become an actress. She recently performed in a short film, The Grey Part Of Blue, which was directed by one of her classmates, Theodore Gimeno. Theodore shared two filtered posters of his short film and in one of them, we can see a heavily-filtered image of Suhana Khan.

She is seen in an ordinary outfit in the poster. Her ensemble consisted of a black sweater, a jacket, and blue denims. The look is completed with a ponytail and on the poster is written, The Grey Part Of Blue in bold yellow font. She is an active part of theatre at her college and last year, Shah Rukh attended her stage play, Romeo + Juliet in London - the play in which Suhana Khan portrayed the role of Juliet. The actor took to Twitter to express his joy and tweeted, "What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team."

However in an interview to Hindustan Times earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has also stated that he wants his kids to study filmmaking and acting dedicatedly before joining the industry. So, it seems that we will have to wait a long time before seeing Suhana on-screen (if she chooses to be an actor that is). Suhana had earlier this year graduated and she is also been learning belly dancing. Well, we wish her all the luck. Tune in for more updates on Suhana Khan.